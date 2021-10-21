GAA hierarchy put their weight behind Proposal B

Football championship reform is coming, irrespective of whether Proposal B receives sufficient backing at Saturday’s Special Congress.

That’s according to GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan who confirmed that association will not hang about in revisiting the structure of the football championship should neither proposal put forward by the fixtures calendar review taskforce garner the required 60% support this weekend.

The two highest office holders in GAA yesterday threw their weight behind Proposal B, a league-based championship, considerably increasing the likelihood it will receive backing on Saturday.

Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons described as “very significant” their declarations of support.

Ryan implored the association not to be afraid of the “appetite for change” that exists at present in relation to the football championship. He championed Proposal B for how it will ensure counties are playing at their own level, as well as bringing an end to the practice of one team having to play more games than another to reach the same stage of the competition.

“If you’re looking at what you’d like to see the characteristics of a football championship having, two of the things to my mind would be teams playing at their own level and you have a finite number of games, a definite start and end, and teams that get to the same stage of a competition have played the same number of matches.

“And B does that. So for that reason, motion 19 (Proposal B) is the one I’d like to see.”

McCarthy, expressing his support for Proposal B, encouraged delegates to “be bold” when casting their vote on Saturday.

With 183 delegates eligible to vote at Special Congress, Proposal B must receive at least 109 votes for it to be passed. Of the 183 votes, almost half (90) are spread across the 32 counties. The overseas units carry 34 votes, Central Council has 52 votes, with seven past presidents of the GAA also entitled to vote.

Roscommon yesterday confirmed their support for Proposal B, joining the slew of counties — Cork, Clare, Tipperary, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Down, and Sligo — who have already got behind the league as championship motion.

The delegations from Kerry, Laois, Limerick, and Waterford, meanwhile, will decide on the day whether to give Proposal B a thumbs up or down.

If the magic number of 109 is reached, there will be no one-year delay to the introduction of a league-based All-Ireland SFC to allow for any necessary amendments to be made, as suggested by former GAA president John Horan earlier this week.

McCarthy and Ryan also confirmed any proposed amendments to come from the floor of Special Congress will not be voted on on Saturday.

And while Proposal B will throw in next year, if sufficiently backed this weekend, neither the president nor director general ruled out the possibility of the league-based championship coming in on a trial basis for a certain period.

“I would like to see this come in, we’ll trial it. If we need to tweak it subsequently, we’ll tweak it,” said McCarthy.

“If there’s something that arises, assuming that B is implemented, and there’s something not right with it or not working for us, we’ll certainly review it at the end of the championship season and we’ll tweak it.”

Added Ryan: “You certainly wouldn’t be reticent about it because it’s not perfect. One of the things we’ve learned is there isn’t a perfect solution that addresses every single requirement of every single person and matches every single perspective. Proposal B is a move in a positive and the right direction.”

Should Proposal B fail on Saturday, Ryan said Croke Park will come back “with some other idea”.

Change is coming was the message delivered by both he and McCarthy.

“And that’s not a bad thing,” the Ard Stiúrthóir insisted. “Given all the change we’ve had to go through over the last two years for all manner of other reasons, I don’t think we need to be afraid of change. We are well able to do that.”

Asked if there would be a conflict or overlap of sponsors arising from Proposal B given the league, sponsored by Allianz, would move to form part of the championship, the GAA president replied that “your sponsors shouldn’t be dictating what your structure is”.

Ryan added that Allianz understands the priority for the GAA is the shape of the playing season.