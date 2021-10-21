GAA Special Congress: A breakdown of how voting on All-Ireland SFC reform will work

109 is the magic number Proposal B must hit on Saturday if a league-based All-Ireland championship is to be introduced for the 2022 season.
183 delegates are eligible to vote at Saturday’s Special Congress, which means either of the two proposals to reform the All-Ireland SFC must receive at least 109 votes (60% backing) if they are to come into effect from next year.
Of the 183 votes, almost half - 90 - is spread across the 32 counties. The overseas units carry 34 votes, Central Council has 52 votes, with seven past presidents of the GAA also entitled to vote.
In Munster, there is an even split between counties backing Proposal B and counties waiting until Saturday to decide what way they will vote. Cork, Clare, and Tipperary are supporting Proposal B, whereas the delegations from Kerry, Limerick, and Waterford will decide on the day whether to give a thumbs up or down to the league as championship proposal.
In Leinster, a slew of counties have got behind Proposal B, including Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wexford. Laois is another county whose delegates have not been mandated to vote for or against Proposal B, and so will decide on the day whether the county supports or opposes a league-based championship.
Down have thrown their weight behind the league as championship idea, as have Roscommon and Sligo in Connacht. Leitrim were meeting last night to finalise their position.
Carlow 2
Dublin 5
Kildare 3
Kilkenny 2
Laois 3
Longford 2
Louth 2
Meath 3
Offaly 2
Westmeath 3
Wexford 3
Wicklow 2
Galway 4
Leitrim 2
Mayo 3
Roscommon 2
Sligo 2
Clare 3
Cork 5
Kerry 4
Limerick 4
Tipperary 4
Waterford 3
Antrim 3
Armagh 3
Cavan 2
Derry 2
Donegal 2
Down 3
Fermanagh 2
Monaghan 2
Tyrone 3
London 2
Hertfordshire 2
Warwickshire 2
Gloucestershire 2
Lancashire 2
Yorkshire 2
Scotland 2
Europe 4
New York 2
USGAA 5
Canada 2
Australasia 3
Asia 2
Middle East 2
Central Council 52
Iar Uachtarán 7