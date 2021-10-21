GAA Special Congress: A breakdown of how voting on All-Ireland SFC reform will work

In Munster, there is an even split between counties backing Proposal B and counties waiting until Saturday to decide what way they will vote
GAA Special Congress: A breakdown of how voting on All-Ireland SFC reform will work

Of the 183 votes, almost half - 90 - is spread across the 32 counties. The overseas units carry 34 votes, Central Council has 52 votes, with seven past presidents of the GAA also entitled to vote. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 07:00
Eoghan Cormican

109 is the magic number Proposal B must hit on Saturday if a league-based All-Ireland championship is to be introduced for the 2022 season.

183 delegates are eligible to vote at Saturday’s Special Congress, which means either of the two proposals to reform the All-Ireland SFC must receive at least 109 votes (60% backing) if they are to come into effect from next year.

Of the 183 votes, almost half - 90 - is spread across the 32 counties. The overseas units carry 34 votes, Central Council has 52 votes, with seven past presidents of the GAA also entitled to vote.

In Munster, there is an even split between counties backing Proposal B and counties waiting until Saturday to decide what way they will vote. Cork, Clare, and Tipperary are supporting Proposal B, whereas the delegations from Kerry, Limerick, and Waterford will decide on the day whether to give a thumbs up or down to the league as championship proposal.

In Leinster, a slew of counties have got behind Proposal B, including Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, and Wexford. Laois is another county whose delegates have not been mandated to vote for or against Proposal B, and so will decide on the day whether the county supports or opposes a league-based championship.

Down have thrown their weight behind the league as championship idea, as have Roscommon and Sligo in Connacht. Leitrim were meeting last night to finalise their position.

Special Congress vote breakdown

County: Delegate number 

Carlow 2 

Dublin 5 

Kildare 3 

Kilkenny 2 

Laois 3 

Longford 2 

Louth 2 

Meath 3 

Offaly 2 

Westmeath 3 

Wexford 3 

Wicklow 2 

Galway 4 

Leitrim 2 

Mayo 3 

Roscommon 2 

Sligo 2 

Clare 3 

Cork 5 

Kerry 4 

Limerick 4 

Tipperary 4 

Waterford 3 

Antrim 3 

Armagh 3 

Cavan 2 

Derry 2 

Donegal 2 

Down 3 

Fermanagh 2 

Monaghan 2 

Tyrone 3 

London 2 

Hertfordshire 2 

Warwickshire 2 

Gloucestershire 2 

Lancashire 2 

Yorkshire 2 

Scotland 2 

Europe 4 

New York 2 

USGAA 5 

Canada 2 

Australasia 3 

Asia 2 

Middle East 2 

Total County vote 124 

Central Council 52 

Iar Uachtarán 7 

Total Vote 183

More in this section

Special Congress Media Briefing GAA hierarchy put their weight behind Proposal B
Tom Ryan 20/10/2021 Tom Ryan: GAA's provincial councils won't be left out of pocket by Proposal B
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Tralee CBS score final nine points to take first O’Sullivan Cup since 2010
#Gaelic Football#Munster GAA#Leinster GAA#Connacht GAA#Ulster GAA
Henry Shefflin 18/11/2018

Henry Shefflin delighted to take on 'unique opportunity' as Galway hurling manager

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Oct 22

Erins Own v Midleton

PSHC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices