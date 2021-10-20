Breaking: Henry Shefflin appointed as Galway senior hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald had been heavily linked with the role in recent days and while the former Clare and Wexford manager did speak with Galway officials, the county's selection committee has plumped for Shefflin
Henry Shefflin

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 17:44
Eoghan Cormican

Henry Shefflin is the new Galway senior hurling manager.

The Kilkenny legend is expected to be officially unveiled as the new Tribes boss later this evening, bringing to an end Galway’s seven-week search for Shane O’Neill’s successor.

Davy Fitzgerald had been heavily linked with the role in recent days and while the former Clare and Wexford manager did speak with Galway officials, the county's selection committee has plumped for Shefflin.

Following a playing career that included 10 All-Ireland SHC medals, Shefflin quickly stepped into management when taking charge of his native Ballyhale Shamrocks ahead of the 2018 campaign. During his two seasons in charge, he led the club to back-to-back Kilkenny, Leinster, and All-Ireland club titles.

He is currently in charge of Thomastown, who are one of four teams remaining in the Kilkenny IHC.

The Galway gig represents Shefflin’s first time working at inter-county management level.

The Irish Examiner understands that Shefflin will have as coach in his Galway backroom team Richie O’Neill. O’Neill was with Shefflin during his time with Ballyhale Shamrocks and is also part of his Thomastown backroom team at present.

There has been no indication at this point as to who Shefflin’s Galway-based selectors will be.

The Galway hurlers endured a nightmare 2021 championship, losing to both Dublin and Waterford and therefore exiting the championship without a single win to their name.

