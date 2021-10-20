Tom Ryan: GAA's provincial councils won't be left out of pocket by Proposal B

GAA director general Tom Ryan has assured provincial councils they will not be left out of pocket by a league-based championship.

If Proposal B receives 60% backing, the provincial championships will become disconnected from the All-Ireland series and moved from early summer to February and March in the GAA calendar.

In an interview with this newspaper on Wednesday, Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty outlined how the province, between 2009 and 2019, took in an annual average of €51,476 in gate receipts from the FBD League and €841,950 from the Connacht SFC.

Prenty fears a Connacht championship played “in the bad weather in February and March” will deliver a gate receipts total closer to their annual intake from the FBD pre-season competition than what they pocket from the provincial championship in May and June, but Ryan on Wednesday provided assurances that financial support from Croke Park to provincial councils will be made available where required.

“We know what our responsibilities are as the national governing body and we have always lived up to those,” remarked Ryan. “And we’ve said, not just to Ulster but to any of the provinces or counties and we have met with all over the course of the last few weeks that, by and large, the level of resources available to the broader association will be broadly the same.”

Added GAA president Larry McCarthy: “The moving of the provincial championships to earlier in the year might be a concern [for the provincial councils], but as Tom has said, in terms of finances and support that’s not going to change.”

While stressing the debate around the proposals to reform the football championship should not be money-led, Ryan did point out that the difference in projected gate receipts income between Proposal B and retaining the status quo is both “small” and “inconsequential”.

Croke Park’s finance department has estimated that Proposal B will bring in €18.8m, compared to €19.6m for a football season with a backdoor and Tailteann Cup.

“It is not a financial decision and we weren't putting financial numbers to the forefront of the decision-making process. If it was a case that one was hugely more beneficial than the other, then we would have a responsibility to do that, but given the margin of difference between them, it is not something we are intent on making an issue of. The first thing to look at is what shape you want the championship to look like next year," said Ryan.

GAA finance director Ger Mulryan said it was his belief that Proposal B will lead to a “small” increase in team costs for counties as “more teams will be in competition for longer periods across the summer”.