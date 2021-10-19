Jerry Wallace rules himself out of Cork senior camogie job

Jerry Wallace will not be putting his name forward for the position of Cork senior camogie manager and is instead remaining on as Cork minor boss.

Wallace, having guided Cork to back-to-back All-Ireland minor camogie titles in 2018 and 2019, was heavily linked with the senior post following Paudie Murray’s decision to call time on his 10-year tenure earlier this month, but he has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he will not be applying for the senior gig.