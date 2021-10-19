Jerry Wallace rules himself out of Cork senior camogie job

Cork minor camogie manger Jerry Wallace. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 19:27
Eoghan Cormican

Jerry Wallace will not be putting his name forward for the position of Cork senior camogie manager and is instead remaining on as Cork minor boss.

Wallace, having guided Cork to back-to-back All-Ireland minor camogie titles in 2018 and 2019, was heavily linked with the senior post following Paudie Murray’s decision to call time on his 10-year tenure earlier this month, but he has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he will not be applying for the senior gig.

The Midleton native and former Antrim senior hurling boss has committed to another two-year term as Cork minor camogie manager, at the end of which he will have been six years in the job.

Wallace’s decision means Matthew Twomey, who was a selector in Paudie Murray’s backroom team this season, is now the leading contender for the vacant post.

Who ends up getting the nod to succeed Murray will be decided by a five-person selection committee made up of Cork hurling selector Ger Cunningham, Limerick’s 1994 All-Star corner-forward Damien Quigley, 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, six-time All-Ireland winner Linda Mellerick, and former Cork Camogie Board chairperson Marian McCarthy. The application process for interested parties opens next Monday, October 25.

“As Cork is a premier county where camogie is concerned, it is our duty to ensure those taking over the team build on the foundations that currently exist and bring us to the next level. We have no doubt, given the calibre of the panel, that the right person and team will lead Cork for the season ahead,” said Cork chairperson Mairead Donovan.

