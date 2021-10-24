Watch live: Glen Rovers take on Imokilly for fourth semi-final spot in Cork Premier SHC

We know three of the semi-finalists in the Cork Premier SHC for 2021 - but who will be the fourth team
The Glen will definitely have got a bounce from their one-point win over Newtownshandrum a fortnight ago, but the game once again reinforced their over-reliance on Patrick Horgan, the 33-year-old accounting for 2-13 of their 2-20.
WIth Brian Lawton, Liam O’Shea, Seamus Harnedy, Anthony Spillane, and Shane O’Regan in their ranks, the divisional side possibly have more weapons at their disposal.
Patrick Mulcahy leads theteam alongside Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath with coverage from 3.45pm as a fascinating weekend of Cork hurling comes to a conclusion.