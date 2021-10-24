Watch live: Glen Rovers take on Imokilly for fourth semi-final spot in Cork Premier SHC

Patrick Mulcahy leads the Examiner Sport team alongside Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath with coverage from 3.45pm
Glen Rovers' Stephen McDonnell during a coming together with Declan Dalton of Imokilly during the 2019 Cork Senior Hurling Championship final between Glen Rovers and Imokilly at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 15:10

We know three of the semi-finalists in the Cork Premier SHC for 2021 - but who will be the fourth team 

The Glen will definitely have got a bounce from their one-point win over Newtownshandrum a fortnight ago, but the game once again reinforced their over-reliance on Patrick Horgan, the 33-year-old accounting for 2-13 of their 2-20.

WIth Brian Lawton, Liam O’Shea, Seamus Harnedy, Anthony Spillane, and Shane O’Regan in their ranks, the divisional side possibly have more weapons at their disposal.

Patrick Mulcahy leads the Examiner Sport team alongside Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath with coverage from 3.45pm as a fascinating weekend of Cork hurling comes to a conclusion.

