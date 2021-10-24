Watch live: Champions Blackrock take on Douglas for spot in Cork Premier SHC semi-final

It is the second successive season these two are meeting at the quarter-final stage, the Rockies triumphing on a 1-22 to 0-20 scoreline last year.
Watch live: Champions Blackrock take on Douglas for spot in Cork Premier SHC semi-final

Blackrock's Alan Connolly takes on Brian O'Neill of Douglas during their 2020 Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 13:10

The first part of Sunday's double header sees defending champions Blackrock take on city rivals Douglas.

It is the second successive season these two are meeting at the quarter-final stage, the Rockies triumphing on a 1-22 to 0-20 scoreline last year.

Given their forward unit contains Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston, and Brian Turnbull, Douglas will be expecting to end their goal drought dating back to the group stage of last year's campaign.

The Rockies were so impressive when comfortably coming through their must-win game against the Barrs, Fergal Ryan’s charges appear to have timed their run to near perfection.

Join Colm O'Connor, Ger Cunningham and Seanie McGrath for coverage from 1.30pm.

More in this section

Ballyboden St Enda's v Ballymun Kickhams - Dublin County Senior 1 Football Championship Final Ballymun Kickhams crash out of Dublin senior football championship
Ballintubber v Knockmore - Mayo County Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Watch young sub goalkeeper deny Mayo star Diarmuid O'Connor
Ballintubber v Knockmore - Mayo County Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Sub keeper McDonnell is Knockmore hero
#Cork GAA#Hurling#Live Sportliveblog
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Éire Óg keep dreams of Clare senior double alive

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices