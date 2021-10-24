Watch live: Champions Blackrock take on Douglas for spot in Cork Premier SHC semi-final

The first part of Sunday's double header sees defending champions Blackrock take on city rivals Douglas.

It is the second successive season these two are meeting at the quarter-final stage, the Rockies triumphing on a 1-22 to 0-20 scoreline last year.

Given their forward unit contains Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston, and Brian Turnbull, Douglas will be expecting to end their goal drought dating back to the group stage of last year's campaign.

The Rockies were so impressive when comfortably coming through their must-win game against the Barrs, Fergal Ryan’s charges appear to have timed their run to near perfection.

Join Colm O'Connor, Ger Cunningham and Seanie McGrath for coverage from 1.30pm.