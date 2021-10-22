Watch live: Erin's Own take on Midleton in first Cork Premier SHC quarter-final

The Examiner Sport cameras will be at all three games this weekend as we discover what sides will join Sarsfields in the semi-finals. 
Páirc Uí Chaoimh. File photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 18:40

The first of three Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals takes place this evening as Erin's Own take on Midleton at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

The Magpies have a star-studded line-up including Sean O’Leary Hayes, Paul Haughney, Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Tommy O’Connell, and Cork U20 Sam Quirke while Erin's Own boost Robbie O'Flynn and will be looking for Eoghan Murphy to repeat the heroics of his late equaliser against Charleville which secured the quarter-final spot. 

All-Ireland winning captain Mark Landers joins Oisin Langan in the commentary box. Throw in is at 7.30 with coverage from 7pm.

