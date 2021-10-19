Rena Buckley and Ger Cunningham part of committee to hire Cork camogie manager

Cork hurling selector Ger Cunningham, former Limerick hurler Damien Quigley, and 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley are part of the five-person selection committee put together by the Cork Camogie Board to oversee the appointment of the county's new senior manager.
The Cork Camogie Board confirmed on Monday night the make-up of the five-person committee charged with selecting Paudie Murray’s successor, which also includes six-time All-Ireland camogie winner Linda Mellerick and former county board chairperson Marian McCarthy.
The application process to become the next Cork senior camogie manager will open on Monday, October 25. Once interviews have been conducted with the leading applicants, the committee will then be charged with bringing a name to the Cork camogie board for formal ratification.
Said Cork Camogie chairperson Mairead Donovan: “It’s a daunting challenge to follow in the footsteps of Paudie Murray and his team. As Cork is a premier county where camogie is concerned, it is our duty to ensure those taking over the team build on the foundations that currently exist and bring us to the next level. As a county, our players, clubs, and county expect and deserve nothing less.
“We, as a board, are excited to enter the next phase and we have no doubt, given the calibre of the panel, that the right person and team will lead Cork for the season ahead.”
Cork’s two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jerry Wallace, who has been in the minor post for the past four years, and outgoing senior selector Matthew Twomey are the two leading contenders to fill the vacant senior post.