Rena Buckley and Ger Cunningham part of committee to hire Cork camogie manager

Cork’s two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jerry Wallace, who has been in the minor post for the past four years, and outgoing senior selector Matthew Twomey are the two leading contenders to fill the vacant senior post
Rena Buckley and Ger Cunningham part of committee to hire Cork camogie manager

Rena Buckley and Inniscarra management celebrating at the final whistle after they progressed to the final of the SE Systems Cork Camogie Senior Championship after they defeated St Finbarr's in the semi-final on Saturday. Pic: Larry Cummins

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 10:51
Eoghan Cormican

Cork hurling selector Ger Cunningham, former Limerick hurler Damien Quigley, and 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley are part of the five-person selection committee put together by the Cork Camogie Board to oversee the appointment of the county's new senior manager.

The Cork Camogie Board confirmed on Monday night the make-up of the five-person committee charged with selecting Paudie Murray’s successor, which also includes six-time All-Ireland camogie winner Linda Mellerick and former county board chairperson Marian McCarthy.

The application process to become the next Cork senior camogie manager will open on Monday, October 25. Once interviews have been conducted with the leading applicants, the committee will then be charged with bringing a name to the Cork camogie board for formal ratification.

Said Cork Camogie chairperson Mairead Donovan: “It’s a daunting challenge to follow in the footsteps of Paudie Murray and his team. As Cork is a premier county where camogie is concerned, it is our duty to ensure those taking over the team build on the foundations that currently exist and bring us to the next level. As a county, our players, clubs, and county expect and deserve nothing less.

“We, as a board, are excited to enter the next phase and we have no doubt, given the calibre of the panel, that the right person and team will lead Cork for the season ahead.” 

Cork’s two-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jerry Wallace, who has been in the minor post for the past four years, and outgoing senior selector Matthew Twomey are the two leading contenders to fill the vacant senior post.

More in this section

3/8/2008 Kieran Donaghy: 'Pure class' Tommy Walsh will be missed in Kerry dressing room
Cork v Tipperary - 2020 McGrath Cup Group B Cian O'Neill snapped up as coach for Galway footballers
Kerry v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3 Kerry All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh announces inter-county retirement
#Camogie#Cork GAA#Women’s Sport
Shauna Healy with her god-daughter Ellen Burke 12/9/2021

Champions Galway garner 12 camogie All-Stars

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAATitleGAALogo

Mon, Oct 18

St Finbarr's v St Michael's

Páirc Uí Rinn
8pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices