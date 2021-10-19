Rena Buckley and Ger Cunningham part of committee to hire Cork camogie manager

Cork hurling selector Ger Cunningham, former Limerick hurler Damien Quigley, and 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley are part of the five-person selection committee put together by the Cork Camogie Board to oversee the appointment of the county's new senior manager.

The Cork Camogie Board confirmed on Monday night the make-up of the five-person committee charged with selecting Paudie Murray’s successor, which also includes six-time All-Ireland camogie winner Linda Mellerick and former county board chairperson Marian McCarthy.