Champions Galway garner 12 camogie All-Stars

Runners-up Cork feature with 10 nominations, with six counties across the four provinces represented. Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist.
Galway players celebrate after their All-Ireland final win over Cork 

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 08:47
Colm O’Connor

All-Ireland senior champions Galway lead this year’s Camogie Association All-Stars award nominations, with 12 players shortlisted. Runners-up Cork feature with 10 nominations, with six counties across the four provinces represented. Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist.

The champions, Galway are represented through Sarah Healy (Goalkeeper), Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Dervla Higgins (Full-Back Line), Caitriona Cormican, Siobhan Gardiner, Emma Helebert (Half-Back Line), Niamh Kilkenny (Midfield), Aoife Donohue (Half-Forward Line), Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly (Full-Forward Line).

Senior finalists Cork are represented on the nominations list through Amy Lee (Goalkeeper), Libby Coppinger (Full-Back Line), Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Saoirse McCarthy (Half-Back Line), Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson (Midfield), Chloe Sigerson (Half-Forward Line), Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor (Full-Forward Line).

Semi-Finalists Kilkenny receive seven nominations for Aoife Norris (Goalkeeper), Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer (Full-Back Line), Meighan Farrell (Midfield), Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan and Mary O’Connell (Half-Forward Line), while their semi-final counterparts Tipperary receive five nominations for Mary Ryan (Full-Back Line), Ereena Fryday (Midfield), Róisín Howard, Orla O’Dwyer (Half-Forward Line) and Cáit Devane (Full-Forward Line).

Waterford’s Shona Curran (Midfield) and Down’s Niamh Mallon (Full-Forward Line) complete the 36-player shortlist.

The recipient of the 2021 Camogie Association Manager of the Year is Galway manager Cathal Murray, who guided his team to the All-Ireland summit in September.

The 2021 Camogie Association All- Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday November 26th subject to government guidelines.

The Nominees for the 2021 All-Stars Awards are:

Goalkeepers: Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny) 

Full-Back Line: Shauna Healy (Galway), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mary Ryan (Tipperary) 

Half-Back Line: Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Laura Hayes (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Laura Treacy (Cork), Emma Helebert (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) 

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Shona Curran (Waterford) 

Half-Forward Line: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Orla O' Dwyer (Tipperary) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Mary O' Connell (Kilkenny), Róisín Howard (Tipperary) 

Full-Forward Line: Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O' Reilly (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Down), Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O' Connor (Cork)

