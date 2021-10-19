Champions Galway garner 12 camogie All-Stars

All-Ireland senior champions Galway lead this year’s Camogie Association All-Stars award nominations, with 12 players shortlisted. Runners-up Cork feature with 10 nominations, with six counties across the four provinces represented. Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist.

The champions, Galway are represented through Sarah Healy (Goalkeeper), Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Dervla Higgins (Full-Back Line), Caitriona Cormican, Siobhan Gardiner, Emma Helebert (Half-Back Line), Niamh Kilkenny (Midfield), Aoife Donohue (Half-Forward Line), Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly (Full-Forward Line).