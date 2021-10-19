Champions Galway garner 12 camogie All-Stars

All-Ireland senior champions Galway lead this year’s Camogie Association All-Stars award nominations, with 12 players shortlisted. Runners-up Cork feature with 10 nominations, with six counties across the four provinces represented. Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist.
The champions, Galway are represented through Sarah Healy (Goalkeeper), Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Dervla Higgins (Full-Back Line), Caitriona Cormican, Siobhan Gardiner, Emma Helebert (Half-Back Line), Niamh Kilkenny (Midfield), Aoife Donohue (Half-Forward Line), Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly (Full-Forward Line).
Senior finalists Cork are represented on the nominations list through Amy Lee (Goalkeeper), Libby Coppinger (Full-Back Line), Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Saoirse McCarthy (Half-Back Line), Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson (Midfield), Chloe Sigerson (Half-Forward Line), Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor (Full-Forward Line).
Semi-Finalists Kilkenny receive seven nominations for Aoife Norris (Goalkeeper), Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer (Full-Back Line), Meighan Farrell (Midfield), Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan and Mary O’Connell (Half-Forward Line), while their semi-final counterparts Tipperary receive five nominations for Mary Ryan (Full-Back Line), Ereena Fryday (Midfield), Róisín Howard, Orla O’Dwyer (Half-Forward Line) and Cáit Devane (Full-Forward Line).
Waterford’s Shona Curran (Midfield) and Down’s Niamh Mallon (Full-Forward Line) complete the 36-player shortlist.
The recipient of the 2021 Camogie Association Manager of the Year is Galway manager Cathal Murray, who guided his team to the All-Ireland summit in September.
The 2021 Camogie Association All- Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday November 26th subject to government guidelines.