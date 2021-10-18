Tipperary SHC champions Kiladangan drawn to face Thurles Sarsfields in semi-finals

Kiladangan have been drawn to face Thurles Sarsfields in the toughest test of their Tipperary SHC title defence.
A repeat of the 2016 final when Kiladangan were well beaten in their first final appearance, they meet a Sarsfields side that are chasing a first title since 2017, when they completed a four in a row.
Loughmore-Castleiney, runners-up last year, will meet 2019 champions Borris-Ileigh in the other semi-final.
In the Séamus Ó Riain (Senior B) Cup semi-finals, there's a south derby between St Mary's of Clonmel and divisional champions Killenaule, while Cashel King Cormacs meet Templederry Kenyons.
The games will be played on the weekend of October 29-31.
Kiladangan v Thurles Sarsfields; Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney.
St Mary's v Killenaule; Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry Kenyons.
Moneygall v Kilsheelan-Kilcash; Moyne-Templetuohy v Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams.