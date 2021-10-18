Tipperary SHC champions Kiladangan drawn to face Thurles Sarsfields in semi-finals

Tipperary SHC champions Kiladangan drawn to face Thurles Sarsfields in semi-finals

Kiladangan captain Paul Flynn joins his team-mates with the Dan Breen Cup as they celebrate after the 2020 Tipperary SHC final between Kiladangan and Loughmore-Castleiney at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 20:05
Stephen Barry

Kiladangan have been drawn to face Thurles Sarsfields in the toughest test of their Tipperary SHC title defence.

A repeat of the 2016 final when Kiladangan were well beaten in their first final appearance, they meet a Sarsfields side that are chasing a first title since 2017, when they completed a four in a row.

Loughmore-Castleiney, runners-up last year, will meet 2019 champions Borris-Ileigh in the other semi-final.

In the Séamus Ó Riain (Senior B) Cup semi-finals, there's a south derby between St Mary's of Clonmel and divisional champions Killenaule, while Cashel King Cormacs meet Templederry Kenyons.

The games will be played on the weekend of October 29-31.

Tipperary SHC semi-finals: Kiladangan v Thurles Sarsfields; Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney.

Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Senior B) semi-finals: St Mary's v Killenaule; Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry Kenyons.

Tipperary IHC semi-finals: Moneygall v Kilsheelan-Kilcash; Moyne-Templetuohy v Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams.

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 Hurling Championship Quarter-Final Watch city rivals St Finbarr's and St Michael's meet in Cork minor football final
Galway v Limerick - Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Mattie Murphy: Galway hurling needs a 'ruthless' boss
James Horan 26/6/2021 James Horan urges GAA not to rush into new football championship format
#Tipperary GAA#Hurling
Kerry v Dublin - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3

Kerry All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh announces inter-county retirement

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAATitleGAALogo

Mon, Oct 18

St Finbarr's v St Michael's

Páirc Uí Rinn
8pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices