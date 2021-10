St Finbarr's and St Michael's meet in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC final tonight, with the Irish Examiner broadcasting live from Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork goalkeeper Mikey O’Connell saved three penalties and scored the winning one to see St Michael's through a semi-final against Nemo Rangers that finished level after extra time, while the Barrs beat Ballincollig by 2-12 to 0-12 on the other side of the draw.