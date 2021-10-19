Dominic Corrigan wants GAA Special Congress to ‘do what’s right for our players’

Former Fermanagh manager Dominic Corrigan says he won’t lose any sleep if the provincial championships as we know them conclude, ending the Erne County’s chance of a maiden triumph.

Fermanagh has never captured an Ulster title but Corrigan still favours a championship overhaul that would diminish the importance of the provincial championships and see them run off in spring.

Corrigan, who also managed Sligo and who guided Ballinamore to a breakthrough Leitrim SFC title on Sunday, says he feels strongly that change has to happen.

He believes the provincial model has been a “shambles” for some time and reckons that if weaker counties in particular don’t vote for Proposal B at Special Congress this Saturday then they’ll be doing themselves a great disservice.

“I’d have a fairly firm and strong opinion on this, if small counties were to vote against it then I think it’s basically turkeys voting for Christmas,” said Corrigan.

“I would be totally for this new format. I feel the lower tier teams need to be given a realistic competition to go for and that is there with Proposal B.

“I think that sort of a championship would bring them on massively.

“This old myth that we can’t do without our provincial championships should be dead in the water at this stage. Look at the shambles it has been. Bar Ulster, and maybe Connacht, it’s just not working and if something is not working we’ve got a duty to work it out and come up with something different.

“If this new proposal doesn’t go through I would also be fearful that a number of players in the weaker counties could decide to jack it in. Will they really want to commit properly to county football if things are left the way they are?

“I would feel that this new format, a round robin with two tiers, must go ahead. It gives all teams a wonderful target to progress.”

Removing championship status from the provincial competitions, and bringing them forward to spring time, would rob Fermanagh of the chance to finally experience a traditional Ulster success in the summertime.

“So be it, if we don’t get it then so be it,” said Corrigan. “I feel it’s far more important that players are developed through a proper championship structure.

“What I would say to the delegates on Saturday is: ‘Be bold and be brave and have a look at putting the players’ interests first. Let’s do what’s right for our players, and our supporters as well’.

“I don’t think they’ll be disappointed when they look back in a few years. I think they might actually look back and say: ‘How did we stick with that old system for as long as we did?’

“For me, it’s a no-brainer to give teams real quality games at the same level as yourself. I would not see anything in favour of keeping the old system because it’s not working.”