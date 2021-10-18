James Horan slams 'untruths' surrounding Mayo management unrest

Speaking for the first time since last month's final loss, Horan rejected talk of disharmony between himself and selectors Ciarán McDonald and James Burke and confirmed the management team will remain the same for 2022.
Mayo manager James Horan

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 11:11
Paul Keane

Mayo manager James Horan says the 'amount of untruths that were published' about his backroom team following the All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone was 'just phenomenal' and, at times, 'bonkers'.

Speaking for the first time since last month's final loss, Horan rejected talk of disharmony between himself and selectors Ciarán McDonald and James Burke and confirmed the management team will remain the same for 2022.

Horan said he chose to keep his powder dry on the various rumours and mistruths until a 'full review' of the season was completed with the county board.

Horan and McDonald attended that recent review with county board officials and the manager described it as a 'very constructive meeting'.

Asked about a rift in the backroom on the day of the All-Ireland final and since, Horan told Midwest Radio that there's no substance to it whatsoever.

"No, is the answer," said Horan. "I didn't realise this (narrative) was happening but obviously a couple of my mates highlighted it to me. I find it incredible.

"The amount of untruths that were published on this is just phenomenal. Ciaran Mac and James Burke and myself have been working over the last number of weeks to plot and to plan for the new season and that's really where we need to be.

"Stories generated or whatever...it's actually incredible. I think maybe when some people take a breath and reflect on some of the stuff that's been written, they might wonder themselves.

"Ciaran Mac has been in my house I don't know how many times, we talk maybe four or five times a day, plotting and planning about what we can do. And working with James...I know there was a clip that was sent around of James Burke saying something to me, there were a couple of hundred people behind us, it was a little bit noisy, so I asked James to repeat what he said and that was taken out of context then.

"To me, it's bonkers, it's bonkers how people...that was published and then people ran with it, based on absolutely nothing. It's a complete untruth. Look, that's where it is. I can't control that. I can't do anything about it."

Regarding one rumour about a row with McDonald, and where the former Mayo star was positioned on All-Ireland final day relative to Horan, the experienced manager sighed.

"Think of even the question you're asking me - someone goes and sits back in the stand where he sat all year, in every game over the last two seasons, but if someone then creates an untruth, people start to bring that into (the public) and then all of a sudden a story is generated. Look, it's absolutely nonsense. There's no change in the coaches, there's absolutely no change and there never was."

Horan joked that when it comes to him and the enigmatic McDonald, 'Music, style and a few things like that, myself and Ciaran mightn't agree on but that might be about it'.

Horan also discussed criticism of his handling of team captain Aidan O'Shea in the semi-final and final outings. The issue of O'Shea's personal endorsement deals and interaction with the media was raised too with Horan saying that it is a 'tricky area' generally.

"Aidan O'Shea and some of these players, it's amazing what they do for the local community, I haven't seen it highlighted anywhere the amazing work that Aidan O'Shea does when asked, free, gratis, for multiple schools, multiple people, sick kids in hospital, all that kind of stuff," said Horan.

"There's an awful lot of players that do that. There's some commercial benefits. We're talking very, very small stuff. We try to work with the players. To have a player right, every part of their life needs to be balanced. We try to work with them. The timing of the article etc wasn't good, of course, all that kind of stuff. Then when there's a defeat everyone goes back and blames various things for it.

"We're working full-time with players trying to make sure that everything is in balance. Overall, I think we get very close. Sometimes, stuff gets through."

