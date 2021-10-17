Mayo SFC: Champions Knockmore set up mouth-watering Ballintubber clash

Ballintubber made absolutely sure of their place at the business end of the competition with a confident 3-17 to 1-13 win over Claremorris
Mayo SFC: Champions Knockmore set up mouth-watering Ballintubber clash

Knockmore’s Adam Naughton gives Charlestown’s Jack Mahon the slip. Picture: David Farrell Photography

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 20:03
Mike Finnerty

Defending champions Knockmore will take on Ballintubber in a mouth-watering Mayo SFC quarter-final next weekend.

The holders booked their place in the last eight with an assured display against Charlestown last Saturday evening. First-half goals from Darren McHale, Conor Flynn, and Pearse Ruttledge set Knockmore on their way to a comprehensive 3-15 to 2-10 victory.

Charlestown’s goals came from Patrick Lenehan and Paddy Goldrick in stoppage-time at the end of the game and were too late to stop Ray Dempsey’s side getting what they needed.

Ballintubber made absolutely sure of their place at the business end of the competition with a confident 3-17 to 1-13 win over Claremorris.

Their goals were scored by Alan Plunkett, Ciaran Gavin, and Michael Plunkett.

High-flying Westport will meet Ballina Stephenites in another eye-catching quarter-final.

Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin lined out for the first time since breaking his jaw in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final when he helped Westport to a facile 3-16 to 0-4 win over Balla on Saturday.

McLaughlin scored a goal, while Keelan Dever and Shane Scott also hit the net as last year’s semi-finalists maintained their 100% record.

Ballina booked their place in the play-offs with a solid 1-10 to 0-6 win over Davitts on Sunday. A goal from Mayo panellist Luke Doherty crowned an impressive second-half display from the Stephenites with Padraig O’Hora again impressing at centre-half back.

Elsewhere, Garrymore will face Castlebar Mitchels in the third of the quarter-finals.

Garry’ and Breaffy were already sure of qualifying for the play-offs when they drew in Bekan on Saturday evening, 2-9 apiece.

Garrymore looked set to win the game and top the group after a goal from former Mayo forward Enda Varley put them ahead late on. But Breaffy snatched a dramatic draw thanks to a late goal.

The third round game between Castlebar Mitchels and Ballaghaderreen also ended in a welter of excitement as the sides couldn’t be separated on Friday evening in Aghamore.

The draw was enough to see Mitchels sneak into the quarter-finals as Ballagh’ were left heartbroken that they couldn’t hold out for the win they needed to leapfrog their opponents in the group table.

Surprise packets Belmullet maintained their unbeaten record going into the play-offs with a gritty 1-9 to 1-8 victory against Aghamore on Saturday.

Mayo star Ryan O’Donoghue was the hero of the hour as his late free nudged Damien Mulligan’s side into a last-eight clash with last year’s county finalists, Breaffy.

Meanwhile, The Neale beat Kiltane by 3-15 to 3-9 to ensure their senior status for 2022.

The senior championship relegation play-offs will see Davitts take on Kiltane while last year’s Intermediate champions Balla face Aghamore.

The winners of those games will be sure of playing senior football again next year while the losers will meet in a relegation final.

More in this section

Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission
General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 Cork IAFC wrap: Quarter-final line-up confirmed as Mitchelstown and Aghabullogue advance
Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance
Dublin v Dubs Stars - Annual Dubs Stars Hurling Challenge

Roscommon SHC final: Athleague put paid to Tremane dreams of first title in parish derby

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices