Mayo SFC: Champions Knockmore set up mouth-watering Ballintubber clash

Defending champions Knockmore will take on Ballintubber in a mouth-watering Mayo SFC quarter-final next weekend.

The holders booked their place in the last eight with an assured display against Charlestown last Saturday evening. First-half goals from Darren McHale, Conor Flynn, and Pearse Ruttledge set Knockmore on their way to a comprehensive 3-15 to 2-10 victory.

Charlestown’s goals came from Patrick Lenehan and Paddy Goldrick in stoppage-time at the end of the game and were too late to stop Ray Dempsey’s side getting what they needed.

Ballintubber made absolutely sure of their place at the business end of the competition with a confident 3-17 to 1-13 win over Claremorris.

Their goals were scored by Alan Plunkett, Ciaran Gavin, and Michael Plunkett.

High-flying Westport will meet Ballina Stephenites in another eye-catching quarter-final.

Mayo defender Eoghan McLaughlin lined out for the first time since breaking his jaw in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final when he helped Westport to a facile 3-16 to 0-4 win over Balla on Saturday.

McLaughlin scored a goal, while Keelan Dever and Shane Scott also hit the net as last year’s semi-finalists maintained their 100% record.

Ballina booked their place in the play-offs with a solid 1-10 to 0-6 win over Davitts on Sunday. A goal from Mayo panellist Luke Doherty crowned an impressive second-half display from the Stephenites with Padraig O’Hora again impressing at centre-half back.

Elsewhere, Garrymore will face Castlebar Mitchels in the third of the quarter-finals.

Garry’ and Breaffy were already sure of qualifying for the play-offs when they drew in Bekan on Saturday evening, 2-9 apiece.

Garrymore looked set to win the game and top the group after a goal from former Mayo forward Enda Varley put them ahead late on. But Breaffy snatched a dramatic draw thanks to a late goal.

The third round game between Castlebar Mitchels and Ballaghaderreen also ended in a welter of excitement as the sides couldn’t be separated on Friday evening in Aghamore.

The draw was enough to see Mitchels sneak into the quarter-finals as Ballagh’ were left heartbroken that they couldn’t hold out for the win they needed to leapfrog their opponents in the group table.

Surprise packets Belmullet maintained their unbeaten record going into the play-offs with a gritty 1-9 to 1-8 victory against Aghamore on Saturday.

Mayo star Ryan O’Donoghue was the hero of the hour as his late free nudged Damien Mulligan’s side into a last-eight clash with last year’s county finalists, Breaffy.

Meanwhile, The Neale beat Kiltane by 3-15 to 3-9 to ensure their senior status for 2022.

The senior championship relegation play-offs will see Davitts take on Kiltane while last year’s Intermediate champions Balla face Aghamore.

The winners of those games will be sure of playing senior football again next year while the losers will meet in a relegation final.