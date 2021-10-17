Carnacon's 21-in-a-row run of Mayo titles ended by first-time champions Knockmore

Mayo LGFA SFC final: Knockmore 1-16 Carnacon 0-7

There were emotional scenes in Ballina on Sunday as Knockmore powered to their first Mayo LGFA SFC title by dethroning 21-in-a-row champions Carnacon.

It was the first time since 1999 that the queens of Mayo ladies football had failed to lift the county title but they had no answer to the pace and power of the new champions.

Mayo forward Shauna Howley was the star of the show, shooting nine points for the winners and Carnacon — who finished with 14 players after Cora Staunton was shown two yellows — finished a distant second best.

The impressive Howley kicked five points in the first six minutes to signal the Knockmore intent and they never let up.

The winners led at half-time by 0-8 to 0-3 and a 49th-minute goal from substitute Lara Sweeney put the gloss on the final scoreline.

Just three years ago Carnacon struck nine goals past the same opponents in a 33-points rout in the county final.

However, the Knockmore club now have the distinction of being the reigning men's and women's senior club champions.

Scorers for Knockmore:

S Howley (0-9, 3fs); L Sweeney (1-1); S Mulvihill (0-2); R Fox, N McVann, H Reape, A Traynor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carnacon: C Staunton (0-5, 4fs); A Brennan (1f), A Dowling (0-1) each.

Knockmore: A Murphy; S Kelly, R Flynn, C Durkin; L Coleman, E Lowther, C Keane; K Munnelly, S Howley; S Mulvihill, R Langan, E Reape; R Fox, N McVann, H Reape.

Subs: A Traynor for Langan (h-t); L Sweeney for Fox (44); R Langan for H Reape (51); G Naughton for Keane (55).

Carnacon: Michelle Corbett; E Cosgrave, S Walshe, S Larkin; Marie Corbett, M Carter, B Hoban; D Hughes, F McHale; H Prendergast, M McGing, A Dowling; R Twohig, C Staunton, A Brennan.

Sub: B Bruton for Cosgrave (37).

Referee: M Kenny (Westport).