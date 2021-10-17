Bishopstown face threat of successive relegations 

Cork SAFC: Kiskeam 0-15 Bishopstown 1-8

Kiskeam retained their Cork SAFC status with a gritty victory over Kiskeam in Carrigadrohid yesterday. This Group B encounter was straightforward in that the winners would take third spot while the losers would face a relegation playoff, and the dark cloud of potential demotion hovered over an exciting game throughout.

Ultimately, it was Kiskeam’s greater threat up front that was the difference between the sides. Their inside forward trio of Dave Scannell, Sean O’Sullivan and Thomas Casey combined for 0-12 of their total while Bishopstown’s starting forward sexted only registered two points from play.

Kiskeam also had another ace in their pack in All-Star nominee Seán Meehan, whose general excellence combined well with his ability to pop up when he was most needed.

The dominant emotion for their manager Neil Conway afterwards was relief. “It was like a relegation semi-final really. Bishopstown getting the early goal rocked us and made it very difficult for us in every facet of the play. It was a huge, huge relief to get over the line.

“We’ve had a few days when we weren’t as clinical as we were today, and we still had a few wides, that we’d normally expect them to get. But they can be clinical, and it was just a pity that we didn’t get it out earlier in the championship.”

It was the Town who made the early running, however, as Simon Collins slotted home from the penalty spot after Denis Crowley was fouled. Indeed, they could have had two other goals in the opening quarter but Billy Daly, deputising for the injured Anthony Casey, save well from Collins and Darragh O’Connor.

Kiskeam’s Dave Scannell was sharp early on, kicking three points in the opening quarter while Gene Casey and Thomas Casey also found their range. Michael Power had Bishopstown’s opening point to leave his side trailing by 0-5 to 1-1 at the water break.

The Duhallow side controlled the second quarter and Scannell’s fourth score along with three from Seán O’Sullivan saw them push further clear, though Collins and Dara Costello also pointed for the Town, to make it 0-9 to 1-3 at half time.

The city side looked to be in big trouble after the break when they lost Power to a black card and O’Sullivan pushed Kiskeam four clear, but the crisis brought the best out of them.

Substitute Diarmuid Lester curled over a beauty and then set up Jack Murphy for another before a point from Darragh O’Connor left just one between them, 0-10 to 1-6, at the second water break.

O’Sullivan traded points with Paul Honohan on the resumption but from there to the end, Kiskeam’s bit of extra class told. Daniel Fitzgerald kicked them two clear, two Thomas Casey scores doubled the lead to four before Adrian Carroll traded scores with Collins to leave the Duhallow side sure of their status for 2022.

For Bishopstown the threat of successive demotions is real as they await the challenge of Bantry Blues in the relegation playoff.

Scorers for Kiskeam: S O’Sullivan (0-5, 2 frees), D Scannell (0-4, 1 mark), T Casey (0-3, 1 free), G Casey, A Carroll and D Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: S Collins (1-2, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), M Power, J Murphy, D Costello, D Lester, D O’Connor and P Honohan (0-1 each).

KISKEAM: B Daly; J O’Connor, D Linehan, J Daly; K O’Connor, AJ O’Connor, Michael Casey; T Dennehy, S Meehan; Maurice Casey, A Carroll (Capt), G Casey; S O’Sullivan, D Scannell, T Casey.

Subs: M Herlihy for Maurice Casey (40), D Fitzgerald for Michael Casey (45), A Dennehy for Scannell (inj, 53), C Murphy for T Dennehy (57), S Carroll for Fitzgerald (inj, 60).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; N Gough, E Byrne, M Murphy; J O’Sullivan, E Deasy, M Power; B Murphy, J Murphy; D Costello (Capt), P O’Flynn, M Nunan; S Collins, D Crowley, D O’Connor.

Subs: D Lester for Nunan (h/t), P Honohan for O’Flynn (inj, 37), J Scally for Costello (37), R Cahill for Deasy (50), N O’Donovan for M Murphy (57).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Clyda Rovers).