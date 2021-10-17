Austin Stacks complete three in a row of Kerry Club titles against Kenmare

Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football final:

Austin Stacks 1-16 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-11

Austin Stacks made it three-in-a-row in the Kerry Senior Club Championship following a five-point victory over Kenmare Shamrocks in Killarney.

Sean O’Shea scored 1-5 (4 frees) but Stacks managed to limit his influence to prevent him from changing the outcome in the way he did in Kenmare’s previous games against Dr Crokes and Dingle.

In a repeat of last year’s behind-closed-doors final, Stacks built from the back throughout as Conor Jordan linked brilliantly with Kieran Donaghy for Stacks’ goal in the third minute. Jordan fired home from close range to respond to an opening point for Kenmare’s David Hallissey.

Three of Kenmare’s points in the first half came from midfield as O’Shea was restricted to only two frees by a Stacks defence that marked very tightly in the first period. Stacks led by 1-3 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Stacks lost midfielder Brendan O’Sullivan to injury in the 21st minute to be replaced by 2020 Kerry Minor Armin Heinrich as Kenmare needed closing first-half points from Hallissey and Stephen O’Brien to make it a two-point deficit. This meant Stacks led 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time and they appeared to have a firm grip on the Michael O'Connor Cup.

The Austin Stacks team celebrate with supporters at the end of the game. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Joe O’Connor (man of the match) was a colossus at midfield for the Tralee side as he put over a mark in the 38th minute that was preceded by Kenmare full-forward Kevin O’Sullivan getting a black card for a body check.

At the second water break, Stacks were still 1-10 to 0-9 in front and looked to be on their way to victory as early as the 50th minute when Jack O’Shea linked with Donaghy to put them six up.

Sean O’Shea gave Kenmare some hope of a turnaround with a goal from an unlikely position a minute later but Stacks did not lose their nerve in seeing themselves out to a five-point victory.

Sean Quilter scored 0-2 off the bench but O’Connor was the star of the show for Stacks alongside others such as Jordan as defender Dara Crowley tried hard in defeat for Kenmare Shamrocks.

This win sets Stacks up nicely for their Kerry SFC encounter with three-in-a-row chasing East Kerry on Saturday, October 30, in Tralee. Shamrocks face St Brendans in their Kerry SFC first-round encounter.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: C Jordan (1-1), M O’Donnell (0-4, 4f), J O’Connor (0-3, 1m), J O’Shea, S Quilter (0-2 each), W Guthrie (f), F Mangan, M O’Gara, A Curran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (1-5, 4f), D Hallissey, D Crowley (0-2 each), G Wharton, S O’Brien (0-1 each).

Austin Stacks: W Guthrie; C Griffin, D Casey, J O’Shea; P O’Sullivan, C Jordan, R Shanahan; J O’Connor, B O’Sullivan; G Horan, S O’Callaghan, F Mangan; M O’Gara, K Donaghy, M O’Donnell.

Subs: A Heinrich for B O’Sullivan (21), D O’Brien for G Horan and S Quilter for M O’Donnell (both 48), A Curran for P O’Sullivan (53), B Shanahan for F Mangan (60).

Kenmare Shamrocks: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, J McCarthy, C O’Sullivan; D McCarthy, D O’Shea, S O’Sullivan; G Wharton, D Hallissey; T Murnane, S O’Shea, M McCarthy; S O’Brien, K O’Sullivan, P O’Connor.

Subs: M Crowley for C O’Sullivan (53), T Cronin for T Murnane (55).

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar).