Nemo Rangers make goals count to reach Cork PIFC quarter-finals

Cork PIFC: Nemo Rangers 2-11 Rockchapel 0-10

A clinical Nemo Rangers warded off the challenge of Rockchapel to enjoy a comfortable five-point victory in the Cork PIFC at Glantane on Saturday night.

In a winner-takes-all contest, reigning Intermediate A champions Rockchapel offered encouraging signs at times but Nemo offered greater energy and more potency as an attacking unit that proved the difference to secure a place in the last eight much to the satisfaction of manager Darren Farry.

“We’re delighted, a decent victory over a very good Rockchapel side, it was a winner-take-all scenario and Nemo achieved their objective,” he said.

“It’s a big improvement since the start of the campaign, defeated comprehensively by a strong Cill na Martra in round 1 only to come back and the win over St Vincent's offered confidence. We’ve improved in areas, all going well, hopefully we can continue the upward spiral and move forward.”

A fast-paced opening saw points exchanged at either end by Eoin Dilloughery and Seamus Hickey. Steadily, Nemo took a grip on the proceedings. At the back, Luke Horgan, Kieran O’Sullivan, and James O’Donovan stamped their class with Shane Martin and Kevin Fulignati offering promise in the centre.

And a series of key returns were achieved in attack through quick transfers and clever movement with Colm Kiely, Jack Coogan, and Fulignati on target for a 0-4 to 0-1 grip at the initial water break.

Rockchapel broke a 17-minute barren run, the impressive Hickey pointing to offer encouragement. However, immediately from the restart, Nemo moved the ball upfield for Eddie Mangan to place Fulignati to drill a low rasper to the Rockchapel net for a super goal.

The Duhallow side might well have answered with a goal or two, Mike and Jimmy McAulliffe close to green flags. At the opposite side, Nemo pushed on, the enterprising Coogan tacked on his third point for the Capwell men to hold a 1-6 to 0-4 advantage.

Again Rockchapel lacked composure on the restart and though Jimmy McAulliffe did split the uprights, Nemo’s game held a greater zip, Coogan pointed a pair with James O’Donovan and Mangan also on target.

Rockchapel attempted a comeback, Hickey fought tigerishly to point yet they faced a mountain to climb from the 46th minute, O’Donovan’s delivery found Horgan who escaped the clutches of Rockchapel defenders to steer home a neat goal.

In fairness to Rockchapel, they battled manfully to the end, substitutes William Murphy, Joe O’Sullivan, and Liam Collins provided rallying instincts. Collins kicked four points for consolation scores for Nemo were never going to be caught from a dominant position.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J Coogan 0-5 (0- 1f, 0-1 mark) K Fulganati 1-1, L Horgan 1-0, C O’Donovan, E Dilloughery, C Kiely, J O’Donovan, E Mangan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rockchapel: L Collins 0-4 (0-3f), S Hickey (0-3), K Collins, M McAulliffe, J McAulliffe 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; E Nation, M Hill, B Cripps; L Horgan, K O’Sullivan, J O’Donovan; S Martin, K Fulganati; E Dilloughery, C Kiely, J Lyons; J Coogan, C O’Donovan, E Mangan.

Subs: D Egan for S Martin (48), A McGowan for E Mangan (56), A Greaney for C O’Donovan (56).

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, D J O’Callaghan; C Kepple, S Hickey; J O’Callaghan, J Curtin, K Collins; M McAulliffe, J Forrest, J McAulliffe.

Subs: W Murphy for K Collins (h-t), J O’Sullivan for N O’Callaghan (35), L Collins for C Kepple (41), J Walsh for J O’Callaghan (41), N Linehan for J McAulliffe (50).

Referee: C McAlister (Aghada).