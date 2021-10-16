Cork IAFC wrap: Quarter-final line-up confirmed as Mitchelstown and Aghabullogue advance

There was high drama across Cork this afternoon as the final round of group games in the Bon Secours IAFC took place.

Nowhere was this more evident than in Group A where Mitchelstown, Aghabullogue, and Glanmire all finished on four points. Last year’s beaten finalists Mitchelstown claimed top spot as a result of their 1-17 to 0-8 win over Kildorrery in Araglen. The North Cork side will be happy with how they have responded to their opening-round loss to Aghabullogue as their scoring difference of +22 saw them pip their Mid-Cork rivals by a single point.

Glanmire defeated Aghabullogue by 4-8 to 1-12 but Luke Casey’s goal for the losers was crucial in the final analysis as Glanmire’s +13 score difference means that their season is over.

Aghabullogue (+21) will face Dromtarriffe in the quarter-finals after the Duhallow side leapt from the bottom of Group D to the very top following their 3-6 to 0-8 victory over Gabriel Rangers in Kilmichael. Three first-half goals for Dromtariffe, two of which came from Daniel O’Keeffe and Con O’Callaghan, ensured that they edged their divisional rivals Ballydesmond for top spot on scoring difference, with only two points separating them.

The fine margins of the new format were on display here too as all four sides in Group D went into the final round on two points, the only group of the 28 across all grades and codes in Cork where this happened. Ballydesmond’s narrow 1-10 to 2-6 win over Ballinora in Donoughmore was enough to see them join Dromtarriffe in the final eight where they will play Mitchelstown.

Last year’s JAFC champions Uibh Laoire thundered into the last eight as top seeds following their 3-18 to 1-8 victory over Kinsale in Brinny. Their goals, two of which came from Chris Óg Jones while Cathal Vaughan scored the other, were their first of the campaign and their scoring prowess makes them the team to beat.

In the other game in Group C, Millstreet took on St Finbarr’s in a winner-takes-all tie in Macroom. The Duhallow side led by two points at the break but a goal from Darragh Cashman ten minutes from time gave them the breathing space that they needed as they recorded a 2-11 to 0-14 victory.

In the quarter-final, they will play Kilshannig who finished top of Group B. The North Cork side join Uibh Laoire in the knock-out stages as the only side to record three wins from three following their 2-8 to 0-13 victory over Adrigole in Castletownkenneigh. Goals from Barry O’Shea and Kieran Twomey proved to be the difference between the sides as the Beara side finished in third spot.

Glanworth claimed second spot in Group B following their 2-12 to 0-10 victory over Glenville in Fermoy. Their reward will be a tie against Uibh Laoire in the last eight.

The result also means that Glenville ended the campaign at the bottom of the group, but they will avoid the relegation playoff as their scoring difference was superior to those of Kildorrery and Kinsale who will face off for the right to retain their status.

Cork IAFC quarter-finals: Uibh Laoire (1) v Glanworth (8); Kilshanning (2) v Millstreet (7); Mitchelstown (3) v Ballydesmond (6); Dromtarriffe (4) v Aghabullogue (5).

Cork IAFC relegation final: Kinsale v Kildorrery.