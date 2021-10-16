Jack Leahy clinches Rebel Óg title for Kiltha Óg in replay

Playing their second game in five days, both sides lacked the urgency of the drawn game but they still managed to serve up a compelling final
Kiltha Óg players celebrating after winning the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC final replay at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 14:51
John Coughlan

Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC final replay: Kiltha Óg 2-13 Shandrum 1-11 

A magnificent goal from Jack Leahy three minutes from full time eventually saw off a brave Shandrum challenge in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC final replay at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Playing their second game in five days, both sides lacked the urgency of the drawn game but they still managed to serve up a compelling final.

Kiltha Óg looked surprised with the intensity shown by their opponents and Leahy, who amassed 13 points when the sides last met, had little or no possession in the opening seven minutes.

Amazingly the sides were tied at two points each at the first water break in comparison to 0-8 to 1-1 in the drawn game.

Leahy continued to have a low profile but his sideline cut in the 28th minute found Billy McGann who billowed the back of the net with a ferocious strike.

Suddenly the influence of Leahy was resurrected and when he made a darting run in added time, his thunderous shot was denied by the courageous Shandrum keeper Daniel O’Connell with the East Cork side leading 1-4 to 0-5 at the break. 

Both sides increased the tempo on the restart but after adding two points to their tally, Shandrum scored a quality goal.

Kieran Murphy caught a high ball and with brilliant skill, he managed to find the in-rushing Eoin O’Mahony who found the back of the net.

Kiltha Óg led by the minimum, 1-11 to 1-10, with three minutes remaining before the class and brilliance of Leahy ensured the title was heading east.

Scorers for Kiltha Óg: J Leahy 1-7 (0-6 frees, 0-1 s/l), B McGann 1-1, J Ahern 0-3, Colin Murphy, C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Shandrum: K Murphy 0-7 (0-5 frees), E O’Mahony 1-1, C Quaid, S Minihane, Rory Troy 0-1 each.

Kiltha Óg: P Flynn; Cathal Murphy, P Daly, S Morgan; D Lynch, S Geaney, D Leahy; Cian Murphy, S Ryan; C O’Callaghan, J Ahern, B McGann; Colin Murphy, O Sweetman, J Leahy.

Subs: C O’Neill for Cian Murphy (inj 42), K Cody Byrne for D Leahy (50).

Shandrum: D O’Connell; S O’Leary, T McCarthy, C O’Brien; Rory Troy, B Collins, D O’Riordan; E O’Connor, Robert Troy; J Murphy, E O’Mahony, C Quaid; K Murphy, S Minihane, S O’Riordan.

Subs: D Ryan for Robert Troy (51), C Dunne for S O’Riordan (48).

Referee: B Sweeney (Erins Own).

