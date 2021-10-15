Borris-Ileigh battle past Eoin Kelly-inspired Mullinahone in extra time

Borris-Ileigh struck three late points to secure their place in the Tipperary SHC semi-final after a thrilling tussle with Mullinahone at Semple Stadium
Mullinahone's Eoin O'Dwyer races through on goal despite Borris-Ileigh's Dan McCormack and Ciaran Cowen during the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final. Picture: Diarmuid Brennan

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 22:16
Michael Dundon

Tipperary SHC quarter-final: Borris-Ileigh 1-24 C J Kickhams Mullinahone 2-19 (AET) 

Fancied Borris-Ileigh struck three late points to secure their place in the Tipperary SHC semi-final after a thrilling tussle with Mullinahone at Semple Stadium that went to extra time.

In a rousing encounter Borris made the early running to go 0-8 to 0-4 clear at the water break. Eoin Kelly then made his mark for Mullinahone with five points in the second quarter to give his side a narrow 0-10 to 0-9 lead at half-time.

A Martin Kehoe goal for Mullinahone after 35 minutes gave them the initiative and they led 1-13 to 0-13 at the second water break. They were 1-15 to 0-14 ahead when Borris had Kevin Maher red-carded after 52 minutes but Borris then played their best hurling. Inspired by a Niall Kenny goal they hit 1-5 without reply and looked set for victory.

In a hectic finale, Mullinahone rallied with a Jack Shelly goal after 62 minutes, and then Eoin Kelly pointed a free to send the game to extra time, 2-16 to 1-19.

Borris were back to full strength for extra time, a brace of Eddie Ryan points to Shelley’s reply giving them a 1-21 to 2-17 lead at half-time of extra time.

Mullinahone came again and with points by Michael Dunne and Eoin Kelly were a point ahead with four minutes to go but Borris put in a storming finish, points by Ryan (2) and Thomas Fahey sealing their victory.

Borris owed their win to the accuracy of Ryan and the efforts of Dan McCormack, Conor Kenny, Jerry Kelly, Kieran Maher, and Niall Kenny, while Eoin Kelly led by example for Mullinahone with Shelly, Colin Shelly, Kevin Walzer, and Martin Kehoe also to the fore.

Scores for Borris-Ileigh: E Ryan (0-10, 8fs), N Kenny (1-1), Kieran Maher (0-3), J Kelly, J Devaney, C Kenny (0-2 each), R McCormack, B Maher, Kevin Maher, T Fahey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mullinahone: E Kelly (0-11, 9fs), M Kehoe (1-2), J Shelley (1-2), K Bolger, M Dunne, S Curran, E O'Dwyer (0-1 each).

Borris-Ileigh: J McCormack; S Bourke, K Cowan, L Ryan; S McCormack, D McCormack, R McCormack; B Maher, Kevin Maher; N Kenny, J Kelly, Kieran Maher; E Ryan, C Kenny, J Devaney.

Subs: T Ryan for S McCormack; T Fahey for Devaney; P Stapleton for Kieran Maher; C Boyle (e-t for red card, K Maher), S Kenny for B Maher.

Mullinahone: A Walsh; K Walzer, P Curran, C Shelly; E Ryan, E Fennelly, A Curran; S Curran, K Bolger; M Kehoe, M O'Shea, E O'Dwyer; E Kelly, J Shelly, M Dunne.

Subs: C O'Brien for Bolger; D O-Brien for Dunne; M Dunne for Walzer; Bolger for Kehoe; Walzer for O'Shea;

Referee: K Jordan, Thurles.

