Cork camogie semi-finals: St Finbarr's out to make it third time lucky

Cork camogie semi-finals: St Finbarr's out to make it third time lucky

St Finbarr’s defenders Aoife O’Neill and Aisling Egan stop Inniscarra’s Niamh Dilworth in last month’s SE Systems senior championship camogie clash. The sides meet again in Saturday’s semi-final. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 21:30
Therese O’Callaghan

St Finbarr’s have been earmarked from the start as one of the favourites in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship. Inniscarra are the opposition on Saturday in Castle Road (1.15pm) with a place in the final up for grabs.

It’s 2006 since the Barrs claimed the title and selector Marian McCarthy is wary of Inniscarra’s threat.

“We contested the semi-finals for the last two years and have been unlucky not to come through. We want to go one step further; we beat Inniscarra in the first round, but that doesn’t mean it is going to happen again. There is more pressure on us now to win. We got a bye to the semi-final, so Inniscarra have two more games than us and have improved. But we have been improving as well over the last few years and Paudie Murray coming on board this year, his experience is an obvious asset to us.”

Freshness should be in their favour too, enjoying a two-week break since overcoming Glen Rovers.

Aisling Egan and Aoife O’Neill anchor the back six, which also includes Lynda O’Connell. In attack, Gemma O’Connor is joined by Down’s Sorcha McCartan. Ella Wigginton-Barrett, Orlaith Cahalane and Keeva McCarthy are other central figures.

Inniscarra are battle-hardened, and while they have lost a couple of key names from last year’s final, they have plenty in the tank. Joanne Casey continues to perform at the top level, and they have welcomed her sister Ger O’Loughlin back. Aileen Sheehan is another who won’t be found wanting. Aoife Kavanagh leads them from wing-back. Katie O’Mahony, a trojan worker for her side, will keep the ball moving out around the middle of the field.

In the second semi-final (4.15pm Castle Road) Seandún have benefitted from extra games after their opening defeat to St Catherine’s. As divisional outfits go, they are well organised.

However, the participation of Blackrock — they have a strong representation on the Seandún panel — in the intermediate semi-final on Saturday at noon is less than ideal — Carol Ryan, Katelyn Hickey, Michelle Murphy, Róisín de Faoite and Hayley Ryan backbone the divisional team.

St Vincent’s will be in action on Sunday (junior quarter-final replay against Charleville), but Amy O’Connor and Nicole Crean will be available. Lauren Homan, Seandún’s captain, is on holiday.

Sarsfields, champions in 2019, eliminated holders Courcey Rovers in a come-from-behind victory. They picked up a couple of injuries early on in the campaign, but the return of Clare Mullins and Olivia McAllen is a plus.

Clare’s sister Orlaith is another to put her hand up.

They did, however, lose Rionna O’Mahony to injury against Rovers and they will be hoping she will be fit.

Molly Lynch is a quality goalkeeper, and Ellen Murphy’s input will be vital in a backline that contains Ciara Irwin, Niamh O’Callaghan, and Emma Casey.

Free-taker Chloe Casey, Lucy Allen, Meabh Mullins, and Katlyn Sheehan have potential to win matches.

SE SYSTEMS CHAMPIONSHIPS Saturday: Senior semi-finals: Inniscarra v St Finbarr’s, Castle Road, 1.15pm; Sarsfields v Seandún, Castle Road, 4.15pm.

Intermediate semi-finals: Blackrock v Fr O’Neill’s, Na Piarsaigh, 12 noon; Aghabullogue v Clonakilty, Cloughduv, 3pm.

Junior A semi-final: Ballinora v Mallow, Bishopstown, 1pm.

Tomorrow: Junior A quarter-final replay: Charleville v St Vincent’s, Castle Road, 4pm.

More in this section

Borris-Ileigh battle past Eoin Kelly-inspired Mullinahone in extra time Borris-Ileigh battle past Eoin Kelly-inspired Mullinahone in extra time
Cork Hurling Management Press Conference Kevin O’Donovan on Gaelic football: ‘Why not put your best product into your main shop window?’
Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final DPP advise no prosecution for West Cork GAA training breach
#Camogie#Cork GAA#Women’s Sport
General views of Croke Park

'Surprisingly conservative' - GPA reacts to GAA's financial projections for 'Proposal B'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices