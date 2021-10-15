Cork camogie semi-finals: St Finbarr's out to make it third time lucky

St Finbarr’s have been earmarked from the start as one of the favourites in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship. Inniscarra are the opposition on Saturday in Castle Road (1.15pm) with a place in the final up for grabs.

It’s 2006 since the Barrs claimed the title and selector Marian McCarthy is wary of Inniscarra’s threat.

“We contested the semi-finals for the last two years and have been unlucky not to come through. We want to go one step further; we beat Inniscarra in the first round, but that doesn’t mean it is going to happen again. There is more pressure on us now to win. We got a bye to the semi-final, so Inniscarra have two more games than us and have improved. But we have been improving as well over the last few years and Paudie Murray coming on board this year, his experience is an obvious asset to us.”

Freshness should be in their favour too, enjoying a two-week break since overcoming Glen Rovers.

Aisling Egan and Aoife O’Neill anchor the back six, which also includes Lynda O’Connell. In attack, Gemma O’Connor is joined by Down’s Sorcha McCartan. Ella Wigginton-Barrett, Orlaith Cahalane and Keeva McCarthy are other central figures.

Inniscarra are battle-hardened, and while they have lost a couple of key names from last year’s final, they have plenty in the tank. Joanne Casey continues to perform at the top level, and they have welcomed her sister Ger O’Loughlin back. Aileen Sheehan is another who won’t be found wanting. Aoife Kavanagh leads them from wing-back. Katie O’Mahony, a trojan worker for her side, will keep the ball moving out around the middle of the field.

In the second semi-final (4.15pm Castle Road) Seandún have benefitted from extra games after their opening defeat to St Catherine’s. As divisional outfits go, they are well organised.

However, the participation of Blackrock — they have a strong representation on the Seandún panel — in the intermediate semi-final on Saturday at noon is less than ideal — Carol Ryan, Katelyn Hickey, Michelle Murphy, Róisín de Faoite and Hayley Ryan backbone the divisional team.

St Vincent’s will be in action on Sunday (junior quarter-final replay against Charleville), but Amy O’Connor and Nicole Crean will be available. Lauren Homan, Seandún’s captain, is on holiday.

Sarsfields, champions in 2019, eliminated holders Courcey Rovers in a come-from-behind victory. They picked up a couple of injuries early on in the campaign, but the return of Clare Mullins and Olivia McAllen is a plus.

Clare’s sister Orlaith is another to put her hand up.

They did, however, lose Rionna O’Mahony to injury against Rovers and they will be hoping she will be fit.

Molly Lynch is a quality goalkeeper, and Ellen Murphy’s input will be vital in a backline that contains Ciara Irwin, Niamh O’Callaghan, and Emma Casey.

Free-taker Chloe Casey, Lucy Allen, Meabh Mullins, and Katlyn Sheehan have potential to win matches.

SE SYSTEMS CHAMPIONSHIPS Saturday: Senior semi-finals: Inniscarra v St Finbarr’s, Castle Road, 1.15pm; Sarsfields v Seandún, Castle Road, 4.15pm.

Intermediate semi-finals: Blackrock v Fr O’Neill’s, Na Piarsaigh, 12 noon; Aghabullogue v Clonakilty, Cloughduv, 3pm.

Junior A semi-final: Ballinora v Mallow, Bishopstown, 1pm.

Tomorrow: Junior A quarter-final replay: Charleville v St Vincent’s, Castle Road, 4pm.