Munster GAA chief: 'Anomalies' in Proposal B too big to overlook

The “League as Championship” All-Ireland senior football proposal has not been thought out properly, according to Munster GAA chief executive Kieran Leddy.

It is Leddy’s assertion that more consultation is required on the future of the competition as he is not convinced that Proposal B to be voted on tomorrow week that is the answer.

Fully accepting the current structure has flaws, Leddy opens: “Contrary to popular opinion, we are not actively out there lobbying counties to vote one way. This is a decision for the counties — the provincial councils have no vote.

“We accept there are deficiencies with the Munster senior football championship and the roll of honour alone tells us that (Kerry 81 titles, Cork 37, then Tipperary on 10). It’s also fair to say when it comes to finances, it’s not as catastrophic for us as it would be for Connacht and Ulster if the current system ceased to exist.

“However, I personally would have concerns about Proposal B, particularly the element that makes the provincial championships a standalone competition in February and March. I think that has been oversold in the sense we don’t see it being a whole lot different to the McGrath Cup, which is a preseason competition and we would see the provincial leagues being preseason competitions.

“I wonder really what value will that be for Kerry who are preparing for a Division 1 in the championship and we would also be concerned as to whether broadcasters and so forth will have that much interest in the four provinces. Could we only see live Gaelic football on our screens from the end of April up to the middle of July?

“Any proposal that is put on the table, particularly any major structural proposal, has to have that level of research, that level of discussion and investigation behind it in order for people to make an informed decision.”

A draft fixtures calendar for 2022 indicates the proposed All-Ireland SFC League would commence the week after the spring provincial league finals conclude.

There are concerns in the provinces that quick turnaround would undermine those secondary competitions. Including provincial and All-Ireland league games, several teams would also be playing for seven consecutive weekends.

On top of that, Leddy highlights similar concerns to those expressed by his Ulster equivalent Brian McAvoy. “I also have a concern about counties playing seven championship games in a league and what happens if they lose the first three? Will they attack the rest of the games with the same intensity? If you finish fifth in Division 1, you go on but you don’t if you finish sixth while a team in Division 4 does.

“So there are anomalies there and there are in the current system too. Any seismic change is going to need just a proposal from a committee. It needs a lot more debate and I don’t think we have had that.”

Leddy’s support for Proposal A, four provincial conferences of eight counties, is on the record.

However, he acknowledges bringing in two lower-division teams from Leinster into Munster is not going to change much, at least not in the province.

“Obviously, Proposal A retains the current provincial system as part of the All-Ireland to an extent. It won’t change the dominance issue in Munster and we have to be open, practical, and honest about that. You have to imagine Kerry will win the majority followed by Cork in second place. So that proposal doesn’t deal with that issue.”