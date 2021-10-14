Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm set to join AFL side Fremantle Dockers

Kelm had been due to travel to Australia to undergo further trials in April of last year, along with Mayo duo Oisín Mullin and Frank Irwin, and Clare’s Cillian Rouine.
Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm set to join AFL side Fremantle Dockers

Ultan Kelm of Fermanagh in action against Ian Maguire of Cork during a 2019 National League clash. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 14:40
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Fermanagh prospect Ultan Kelm is on the brink of joining AFL’s Fremantle according to reports from Australia.

Kelm, who has showcased his versatility with Fermanagh since breaking through at senior level in recent years under Ryan McMenamin, caught the eye of recruiters at the AFL Combine in UCD in December 2019, where he ran a 2.87-second 20m sprint.

The 21-year-old – he will be 22 in December – will be trained like most Irish recruits as a defender, with an eye to using his pace from the half-back position.

Kelm had been due to travel to Australia to undergo further trials in April of last year, along with Mayo duo Oisín Mullin and Frank Irwin, and Clare’s Cillian Rouine.

Covid-19 travel restrictions put paid to that plan but the Erne Gaels product, who is currently studying architectural engineering at Ulster University, had made no secret of his desire to try his hand at a professional sport.

“Obviously being part of a professional set-up is very appealing,” he told the Irish News last year. “You’re so close to playing at elite level here, the next step is going on to be involved in professional sport. It’s a chance everyone aspires to probably, and it’s one you’d take with both hands.” No Gaelic games recruit has played a senior game for the west coast-based Dockers.

Kelm would become the second Gaelic games recruit to sign for Fremantle’s AFL franchise, after Kildare’s Seán Hurley. Kate Flood (Louth) and Áine Tighe (Leitrim) have had contracts with the AFLW squad, the latter missing out on the last two seasons with two serious knee injuries.

More in this section

Keith Ricken set for official start as Cork boss next month Keith Ricken set for official start as Cork boss next month
Peter Keane's brother Ray gets the call as Keith Ricken changes up Cork backroom  Peter Keane's brother Ray gets the call as Keith Ricken changes up Cork backroom 
Without a wand or a cape, Keith Ricken will need a different kind of magic Without a wand or a cape, Keith Ricken will need a different kind of magic
#Aussie Rules
Cork v Dublin - GAA All-Ireland Minor A Ladies Football Semi-final

John Cleary to join Keith Ricken's backroom team as coach

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices