Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm set to join AFL side Fremantle Dockers

Fermanagh prospect Ultan Kelm is on the brink of joining AFL’s Fremantle according to reports from Australia.

Kelm, who has showcased his versatility with Fermanagh since breaking through at senior level in recent years under Ryan McMenamin, caught the eye of recruiters at the AFL Combine in UCD in December 2019, where he ran a 2.87-second 20m sprint.

The 21-year-old – he will be 22 in December – will be trained like most Irish recruits as a defender, with an eye to using his pace from the half-back position.

Kelm had been due to travel to Australia to undergo further trials in April of last year, along with Mayo duo Oisín Mullin and Frank Irwin, and Clare’s Cillian Rouine.

Covid-19 travel restrictions put paid to that plan but the Erne Gaels product, who is currently studying architectural engineering at Ulster University, had made no secret of his desire to try his hand at a professional sport.

“Obviously being part of a professional set-up is very appealing,” he told the Irish News last year. “You’re so close to playing at elite level here, the next step is going on to be involved in professional sport. It’s a chance everyone aspires to probably, and it’s one you’d take with both hands.” No Gaelic games recruit has played a senior game for the west coast-based Dockers.

Kelm would become the second Gaelic games recruit to sign for Fremantle’s AFL franchise, after Kildare’s Seán Hurley. Kate Flood (Louth) and Áine Tighe (Leitrim) have had contracts with the AFLW squad, the latter missing out on the last two seasons with two serious knee injuries.