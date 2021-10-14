John Cleary to join Keith Ricken's backroom team as coach

John Cleary is set to be confirmed as the coach in Keith Ricken's new management team in charge of the Cork senior footballers.  
John Cleary to join Keith Ricken's backroom team as coach

30 June 2018; Cork manager John Cleary during the GAA All-Ireland Minor A Ladies Football Semi-final match between Cork and Dublin at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 10:06

John Cleary is set to be confirmed as the coach in Keith Ricken's new management team in charge of the Cork senior footballers.  

The Castlehaven man will be proposed as senior football coach at the next County Committee meeting.

A two-time All-Ireland winner as a player, Cleary twice led the Cork U21s to All-Ireland success and managed his club to two Cork senior titles.

He also won an All-Ireland U16 title with the Cork ladies.

Cleary completes a management team that also includes Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg), Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas) and Ray Keane (MTU / S. Finbarr’s).

More to follow

More in this section

Peter Keane's brother Ray gets the call as Keith Ricken changes up Cork backroom  Peter Keane's brother Ray gets the call as Keith Ricken changes up Cork backroom 
Without a wand or a cape, Keith Ricken will need a different kind of magic Without a wand or a cape, Keith Ricken will need a different kind of magic
Cork football championship permutations: Who needs what on make-or-break weekend? Cork football championship permutations: Who needs what on make-or-break weekend?
#Cork GAA
John Cleary to join Keith Ricken's backroom team as coach

Keith Ricken set for official start as Cork boss next month

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices