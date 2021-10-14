John Cleary to join Keith Ricken's backroom team as coach

John Cleary is set to be confirmed as the coach in Keith Ricken's new management team in charge of the Cork senior footballers.
The Castlehaven man will be proposed as senior football coach at the next County Committee meeting.
A two-time All-Ireland winner as a player, Cleary twice led the Cork U21s to All-Ireland success and managed his club to two Cork senior titles.
He also won an All-Ireland U16 title with the Cork ladies.
Cleary completes a management team that also includes Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg), Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas) and Ray Keane (MTU / S. Finbarr’s).
