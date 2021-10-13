GPA write letter to Congress delegates, urging they pass 'Proposal B'

The Gaelic Players Association has written to the delegates of the GAA's Special Congress, urging they pass 'Proposal B' as a vote to determine the future structure of the Senior Football Championship is due to take place.

Citing "far reaching consequences" of the vote, the player's body have requested those with a vote back the 'League as Championship' proposal.

Under Proposal B (All-Ireland SFC League), there would be 216 games in the senior inter-county calendar, 34 more than a Super 8 year and 39 on top of a qualifier/Tailteann Cup scenario. The proposed provincial leagues in spring would comprise 81 matches as opposed to 27 in the current knockout format.

"We would like to ensure all delegates are aware of players’ views on the importance of this issue," the letter co-signed by Maria Kinsella and Matt O’Hanlon read, explaining their reason behind the "unprecedented" correspondence.

The GPA cited 'fairness', 'development' and 'change' as the reasons for backing the proposal which would see each county play a minimum of seven championship matches.

"Following extensive consultation with players over the course of the last 12 months, which ramped up considerably in the last eight weeks, the Gaelic Players Association are strongly supporting Motion 19 or what is commonly being referred to as Proposal B, the league-based championship," they wrote.

"We believe, if this opportunity is missed on the 23rd of October, we might not be presented with such a positive opportunity for change in the years to come."

The proposal could earn the GAA over €10m in gate receipts alone, according to analysis done by former Meath minor football manager Conor O’Donoghue, a member of the national calendar fixtures task-force.