Three generations of Darcy family feature for Moycullen in Galway hurling championship

In the final 10 minutes of Sunday’s Galway Junior C1 hurling championship game between Moycullen and Salthill-Knocknacarra, the very unique situation prevailed of the Moycullen forward unit containing three generations of the Darcy family.

Morgan Darcy (49) and his son, also named Morgan (18), lined out at centre and corner-forward for this must-win Junior C fixture on home soil, only to be joined in the closing stages by 74-year-old Morgan Snr, dad and grandad to the starting members of the Darcy clan.

The youngest of the Darcy’s had not seen his grandad ready himself for action late in the second half and so when a group of kids present at the match started chanting ‘Morgan, Morgan’, he couldn’t figure out if it was him or his dad they were cheering.

Neither, it transpired, as Morgan Snr stepped onto the field to take his place up front for the game’s closing stages.

There was to be no fairytale ending, mind, as Moycullen fell on a final scoreline of 0-15 to 2-7. No matter, though, the piece of history made in having three generations of the same family operating inside the whitewash at the one time and the picture taken afterwards more than compensated for the narrow loss.

As to how it came about: “Thirty years ago, dad and I would have played junior championship together for Moycullen,” begins 49-year-old Morgan, who is also the club’s intermediate hurling manager.

“It was only looking back that I realised it was quite novel for a father and son to play on the same team. And I said if the chance ever came, I’d love to play on the same team as my own son. He turned 18 in August, with Sunday our third match playing together.

“My father has been involved in the Junior C the last couple of years as a selector. When he saw the opportunity, he said he’d love to step on the field and be there with us. It is something he can look back on and say, wasn’t it great to do that.”

That said, Morgan Senior’s cameo appearance late on in proceedings arrived unbeknownst to his son or grandson.

“Our bench wasn’t bursting with players and he had it that he was going to bring his gear just in case the chance arose. I didn’t know he was going to do it, but he’s tough out,” his son remarked, before jokingly adding: “When I saw him coming on, I thought somebody left the backdoor of the nursing home open!”

A well-known handballer, Morgan said his father still gets himself into a ball alley or handball court twice a week and is on his bike daily.

“He is always minding his body. He is not a man for the pub like me. He prefers his cup of tea.”