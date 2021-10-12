Three generations of Darcy family feature for Moycullen in Galway hurling championship

Morgan Darcy (49) and his son, also named Morgan (18), lined out at centre and corner-forward, only to be joined in the closing stages by 74-year-old Morgan Snr
Three generations of Darcy family feature for Moycullen in Galway hurling championship

Morgan Darcy (left) and his son, also named Morgan (right), lined out at centre and corner-forward for Moycullen, only to be joined in the closing stages by 74-year-old Morgan Snr (centre). Picture: Moycullen Hurling Club

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 20:39
Eoghan Cormican

In the final 10 minutes of Sunday’s Galway Junior C1 hurling championship game between Moycullen and Salthill-Knocknacarra, the very unique situation prevailed of the Moycullen forward unit containing three generations of the Darcy family.

Morgan Darcy (49) and his son, also named Morgan (18), lined out at centre and corner-forward for this must-win Junior C fixture on home soil, only to be joined in the closing stages by 74-year-old Morgan Snr, dad and grandad to the starting members of the Darcy clan.

The youngest of the Darcy’s had not seen his grandad ready himself for action late in the second half and so when a group of kids present at the match started chanting ‘Morgan, Morgan’, he couldn’t figure out if it was him or his dad they were cheering.

Neither, it transpired, as Morgan Snr stepped onto the field to take his place up front for the game’s closing stages.

There was to be no fairytale ending, mind, as Moycullen fell on a final scoreline of 0-15 to 2-7. No matter, though, the piece of history made in having three generations of the same family operating inside the whitewash at the one time and the picture taken afterwards more than compensated for the narrow loss.

As to how it came about: “Thirty years ago, dad and I would have played junior championship together for Moycullen,” begins 49-year-old Morgan, who is also the club’s intermediate hurling manager.

“It was only looking back that I realised it was quite novel for a father and son to play on the same team. And I said if the chance ever came, I’d love to play on the same team as my own son. He turned 18 in August, with Sunday our third match playing together.

“My father has been involved in the Junior C the last couple of years as a selector. When he saw the opportunity, he said he’d love to step on the field and be there with us. It is something he can look back on and say, wasn’t it great to do that.” 

That said, Morgan Senior’s cameo appearance late on in proceedings arrived unbeknownst to his son or grandson.

“Our bench wasn’t bursting with players and he had it that he was going to bring his gear just in case the chance arose. I didn’t know he was going to do it, but he’s tough out,” his son remarked, before jokingly adding: “When I saw him coming on, I thought somebody left the backdoor of the nursing home open!”

A well-known handballer, Morgan said his father still gets himself into a ball alley or handball court twice a week and is on his bike daily.

“He is always minding his body. He is not a man for the pub like me. He prefers his cup of tea.”

More in this section

Meath dominate Player of the Year shortlist Meath dominate Player of the Year shortlist
East Kerry and Austin Stacks set for Saturday night showdown East Kerry and Austin Stacks set for Saturday night showdown
Jerry Wallace 27/4/2019 Jerry Wallace favourite to succeed Paudie Murray as Cork camogie manager
#Galway GAA#Hurling
The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020

Budget 2022: Equalising GAA payments a move beyond lip service

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nmo Rangers
v
Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices