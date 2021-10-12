East Kerry and Austin Stacks set for Saturday night showdown

Kerry GAA chiefs have announced details of the first round of their county senior football championship.
The eight first-round knockout fixtures have been split across Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.
Three-in-a-row chasing East Kerry open their title defence against Austin Stacks in Austin Stack Park on the Saturday night at 7pm. That game forms part of a double-header at the Tralee ground, with St Kieran’s and Kerins O’Rahilly’s meeting in the first game.
2020 beaten finalists Mid Kerry open their account at the same venue at 5pm on Sunday against Dingle, preceded by the clash of West Kerry and Dr Crokes at 3pm.
Crokes and fellow Killarney outfit Legion, having finished bottom of their respective groups in the Kerry club championship and who must now meet in a relegation play-off, can earn exemption from relegation by reaching the county championship final.
Feale Rangers v South Kerry, Miltown, 3pm; Spa v Legion, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm; St Kieran’s v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Austin Stack Park, 5pm; Austin Stacks v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 7pm.
Templenoe v Shannon Rangers, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1pm; Kenmare Shamrocks v St Brendan’s, Fitzgerald Stadium, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3pm; West Kerry v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 3pm; Dingle v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 5pm