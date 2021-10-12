GAA task force members having second thoughts on plans for football championship

Members of the GAA’s calendar review task force that put forward the All-Ireland senior football championship proposals now have cold feet about them.

While the Gaelic Players Association, the since disbanded Club Players Association, and former Meath minor manager Conor O’Donoghue, who were all part of the group, have voiced their support for the All-Ireland League, the Irish Examiner understands the opinions of some on the 12-man panel have shifted considerably.

Speaking to this newspaper last month, chairman Eddie Sullivan suggested the proposals originally released in December 2019 be amended in light of what has happened since. “There was a lot of good work done by the task force, a lot of proposals put out there and a lot of consultation and views gathered. Then the pandemic hit and all bets were off. I think the proposals will have to be looked at in light of the pandemic in terms of what worked and what didn’t work and whether there are modifications to be made to the proposals.”

The other members of the task force were Stephen Barker (now Derry chair), John Costello (Dublin secretary), Michael Hyland (GAA higher education committee chair), John Prenty (Connacht secretary), Micheál Martin (Wexford chair), Feargal McGill (secretary, GAA director of club, player and games administration), Kevin O’Donovan (Cork secretary), and Seamus Woods (post-primary committee chair).

Meanwhile, Clare footballer Podge Collins has raised the benefits of Friday night championship games for inter-county players. Saturday matches are becoming more popular as they offer footballers and hurlers the opportunity to recover on Sunday and the former dual star sees merit in having the entire weekend to move on from a game.

“Yeah, to recover. As opposed to playing on a Sunday, when you are playing on a Sunday you are going to work on Monday morning. In my situation, after a game on a Friday night, you could go back to West Clare and into the water for a recovery day and relax, so it would be nice.”

Collins admits he is intrigued by the idea of playing a Friday night SFC fixture providing there is not much distance required to travel. “I speak for myself completely on this, I’d like the idea of it. But obviously it would have to be counties that are close to each other, you couldn’t have a situation where lads would be missing out on work or college, and as amateur players that is where it’s going to be an issue.

“But listen, an 8pm game between Clare and Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds under lights, there’s not a lot on on a Friday evening competition wise, so you’d have a lot of spectators and a lot of people tuning in to view that game on TV.

“I’d be definitely open to it, like you see in other sports — the NFL runs on Monday night and Thursday nights, the same in soccer with Monday Night Football — you’d be more inclined to watch a game on a Monday night than on a Sunday at 3.30 when there is so much on, so I think it would be something to look at.”