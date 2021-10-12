Eoin Brosnan on GAA violence: ‘Nobody is entitled to take the law into their own hands’

Violent scenes at recent club games in Laois and Wicklow have raised the issue of violence in the GAA with non-players involved in the skirmishes at both games
Eoin Brosnan on GAA violence: ‘Nobody is entitled to take the law into their own hands’

Eoin Brosnan during a Dr Crokes match in 2020. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 07:00
John Fogarty

Sports matches offer spectators and team officials no protection from the laws of the country, says solicitor and former Kerry footballer Eoin Brosnan.

Violent scenes at recent club games in Laois and Wicklow have raised the issue of violence in the GAA with non-players involved in the skirmishes at both games.

As investigations take place into the brawl at the end of last month’s championship game between Arles-Killeen and Killeshin and similar ugly scenes at the U15 game in Wicklow this past weekend, Croke Park are awaiting the outcomes before commenting.

Brosnan believes spectators, officials, and backroom team members at times need reminding of their responsibilities and the repercussions for becoming embroiled in such melees.

“The topical thing at the moment is the level of violence among spectators and that Wicklow GAA video. The simple thing in that is nobody is entitled to take the law into their own hands.

“Whether you’re watching the match or on the line, you’re still subject to the laws of Ireland and you are possibly leaving yourself open to the possible civil and criminal liability.

“The same law applies if you’re walking down the street, inside a shop, or in work.

“People have to bear that in mind when they go.

“The GAA have brought in the likes of the silent sidelines at underage level as a response to parents on occasion getting over-excited when their young son or daughter is playing and a decision goes against them. Things can get overheated and they can regret what they do.

“Any observer or participant in sport has to be cogniscant that the laws of the land prevail over any rules of the GAA.

“There have been serious acts of violence like in the midlands a few years ago when players received decades-long bans for attacking a referee.”

Brosnan says there is no Irish case in which the principles of liability for a defendant for recklessly or negligently inflicting injury on a contestant are laid out.

However, he does cite how former jockeys Mick Fitzgerald and Adrian Maguire were unsuccessfully sued for negligence by Peter Caldwell in 2000. It was claimed Fitzgerald and Maguire cut off Caldwell’s line of riding causing his horse to veer off course and Caldwell broke his back in the subsequent fall, which ended his career as a jockey.

“Where serious injuries happen in the course of a game, generally speaking if the contact is within a normal or acceptable act of play like an accidental elbow to the head you wouldn’t see any criminal or civil liability for anything like that.

“If there was an act that was reckless for the other contestant’s safety that opens up a can of worms for the offending party but proving that is the question. Every case has to be dealt with on its own merits and a lot of it will come down to he said, she said. Then it comes down to independent evidence and it could be a referee or ideally video.”

More in this section

GAA task force members having second thoughts on plans for football championship
Kerry v Donegal - GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Final Patrick O’Sullivan confirms he will seek second term as Kerry GAA chair
Meath v Longford - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Meath GAA delegates to decide Andy McEntee's future
#Kerry GAA#Gaelic Football
Eoin Brosnan on GAA violence: ‘Nobody is entitled to take the law into their own hands’

Watch Bride Rovers and Glen Rovers contest Cork minor hurling final

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Mon, Oct 11

Bride Rovers
v
Glen Rovers

Rebel Og Minor Hurling Final

Páirc Uí Rinn
8pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices