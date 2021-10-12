Peter Casey: ‘With a knee injury it’s the worst fear, the cruciate’

Limerick forward Peter Casey is on the long road to recovery after surgery on a cruciate ligament injury sustained in the county’s All-Ireland final win.

“I had the operation three weeks ago last Saturday,” said Casey on Monday.

“I didn’t have an awful lot of pain with it anyway, it was more awkward and uncomfortable than anything else, but now it’s done and I’m looking at recovery.

“It’s going to be a long road to get back but I’ll be working hard to get back. Unfortunately for Barry Murphy, he got the same injury there over the weekend but at least the two of us can do the work in rehab together, that could help us both.

“There are other players who’ve gone through it — my own brother Mike, Sean Finn, Richie English, they’ve been through the whole process as well, so myself and Barry will have plenty of people to lean on for advice and direction.”

Casey had scored five points before picking up the injury in the All-Ireland final.

“It’s funny, I asked Mike and Sean about their own injuries, and whether they had serious pain when it happened to them, and Sean said he’d rate the pain as 11 out of 10 at the time.

“Mine wasn’t as bad as that at the time, but the adrenaline of being in an All-Ireland final would help. I did know there was something up, whether I jarred it or got it caught in the ground, I felt it alright.

“People were saying to me I did well to play on, but I was more hobbling around for five or six minutes before coming off.

“Obviously these days when you go down with a knee injury it’s the worst fear, the cruciate, I was hoping it was something else, but those are the cards I’ve been dealt, so I have to get on with it.”

Casey did pick up a red in the win over Waterford and his participation was in doubt until he was cleared to play.

“If you’d told me right after the semi-final I’d get to play in the final and score a few points I’d have taken it, absolutely. These injuries, these setbacks, happen and you just have to get on with it.”

Renowned sports psychologist Caroline Currid, who is now working with Munster Rugby, was a big help facing into the decider, he added: “She’s like a mother to all of us, she’s absolutely brilliant, if you need her you ring her.

“It’s good to have that calming, relaxing voice when you’re facing into a big match like an All-Ireland final. I would have been in touch with her coming up to the final, the same as everybody else —she’s been brilliant for us the last couple of years.”

It’s not clear if Currid will be involved with Limerick next year but strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely is definitely gone, having taken a role with Ulster Rugby. “Mikey was a huge part of the set-up, when Mike (Casey) was injured Mikey was very good to him in one-on-one sessions, and I’ve been involved with him (Kiely) with other teams, with LIT and the Limerick U21s.

“So I’d know well just how good he is, and it’s great to see how well he’s doing for himself. I’m sure whoever fills his boots will do a great job — they’ll have a lot to live up to but I’m sure we’ll get someone good for that role.

“That’s what comes with being champions, with being high-profile — other teams and other organisations are going to look at who and what is making you successful and those people will be in demand.”

Casey was speaking the morning after his club, Na Piarsaigh, lost the Limerick SHC semi-final to Patrickswell, 3-21 to 1-22.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board for next year,” he said. “On Sunday we were missing six starters from the county final the year before so we knew we were going to be under pressure. But the positive is we blooded new players so they’ll have that experience to draw on next year.”