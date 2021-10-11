Watch Bride Rovers and Glen Rovers contest Cork minor hurling final

Bride Rovers and Glen Rovers meet in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC final tonight, with the Irish Examiner broadcasting live from Páirc Uí Rinn
Watch Bride Rovers and Glen Rovers contest Cork minor hurling final
Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 19:12

Bride Rovers and Glen Rovers meet in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MHC final tonight, with the Irish Examiner broadcasting live from Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Glen defeated defending champions St Finbarr's in their semi-final, while Bride beat Ballincollig after extra-time.

The game will feature All-Ireland minor hurling champions on both sides, with Eoin O’Leary in attack for the Glen, and Bride represented by Cillian Tobin and Adam Walsh.

Patrick Mulcahy, Mark Landers, and Eamonn Murphy are in the commentary box as our coverage begins before the 8pm throw-in.

Mon, Oct 11

Bride Rovers
v
Glen Rovers

Rebel Og Minor Hurling Final

Páirc Uí Rinn
8pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

