Meath GAA delegates to decide Andy McEntee's future

Andy McEntee will remain as Meath manager for 2022 unless 60% or more of voters at Tuesday night’s county board meeting choose to axe him.

There was confusion initially over what percentage of the county board vote would be required to remove McEntee following five seasons in charge. Meath’s executive committee last week voted eight to seven in favour of ousting the Nobber man, a development that followed the submission of a review of the manager’s progress.

The endorsement of a full county board meeting is now required to formally remove McEntee though it wasn’t initially clear whether a simple majority vote or perhaps even a two-thirds vote would be needed at Tuesday evening’s meeting in Trim.

It’s understood that following consultations, at least 60% support will be required for the proposal to sack McEntee to be carried. Meath’s 59 clubs, along with county board officials, will all get the opportunity to vote on the issue.

McEntee has already confirmed he wishes to remain in the position and to see out the third year of an arrangement struck following the 2019 Championship.

It was initially reported that the county board meeting at the Knightsbrook Hotel would be held in camera though local media have since been told they can attend.

If McEntee does get the green light to continue then he will be assisted by a new-look backroom team as Finian Murtagh and Donal Curtis have stepped down as selectors.

McEntee has added former All-Ireland-winning Armagh skills coach John McCloskey to his backroom which also contains Paul Nestor and Marcus Brennan.

Ex-All-Ireland winner Curtis was ever-present in McEntee’s management team and stated that his decision to depart was down to personal reasons.

“I’m not going to be involved next year, I’m stepping down after five years,” Curtis told Meath GAA TV. “I’ve three young kids and that’s busy as well. It’s no harm to have a different voice going in there. Andy manages the thing very well but he puts good people with him as well. There’s an excellent set-up in there. It’s just a matter of building on things and a fresh voice could be good for it.”

If county board delegates opt to retain McEntee then it will be the third time in 11 years that they have gone against the wishes of the executive regarding county management.

Delegates rejected a proposal to retain then Leinster title-winning manager Eamonn O’Brien in 2010. Two years later, an attempt to remove Seamus McEnaney as manager was prevented by a county board vote.

Meath blew a great chance to secure promotion to Division 1 this year, losing a play-off against Kildare, though finished the season on a relative high with a strong Leinster semi-final performance against Dublin.