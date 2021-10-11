Erin's Own v Midleton set for Friday night lights

Sam Quirke (Midleton) is tackled by Cian Darcy, Sarsfields in Sunday's Cork Premier SHC game at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 13:29
Colm O’Connor

Cork GAA chiefs have announced the dates, times, and venues for the knockout stage of the county’s Co-Op Superstores hurling championships.

The mouthwatering Premier SHC quarter-final between Erin’s Own and Midleton gets a bumper weekend of action underway on Friday, October 22nd at 7.30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The remaining two quarter-finals in the competition are fixed for Sunday afternoon, October 24th.

Douglas face champions Blackrock at 2pm while Glen Rovers meet Imokilly at 4pm in a doubleheader at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork GAA chiefs have explained that a number of fixtures in the lower grades are marked as provisional on the weekend in question. This is to allow for adjustments depending on the success of football teams from the same clubs, this weekend. The hurling fixtures marked provisional will be reviewed following the football action.

Fixtures details:

Friday, October 22.

PSHC quarter-final: Erin's Own v Midleton, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm.

Saturday October 23.

PSHC Relegation play-off: Charleville v Carrigtwohill, Fermoy, 2pm.

IAHC Relegation play-off: Glen Rovers v Blackrock, Ballincollig, 2pm.

LIHC Relegation play-off: Grenagh v Russell Rovers, Riverstown, 2pm.

PIHC quarter-final: Kilworth v Valley Rovers, Blarney, 4pm (prov).

IAHC quarter-final: Cloughduv v Aghabullogue, Ovens, 4pm (prov).

IAHC quarter-final: Mayfield v Midleton, Cobh, 4pm.

LIHC quarter-final: Milford v Tracton, Mallow, 4pm.

LIHC quarter-final: Argideen Rangers v Ballygarvan, Ballinspittle, 4pm (prov).

SAHC quarter-final: Mallow v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm (prov).

SAHC quarter-final: Blarney v Bride Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Sunday, October 24.

PSHC quarter-final: Douglas v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

PIHC quarter-final: Ballinhassig v Carrigaline, Brinny, 3pm (prov).

PSHC quarter-final: Glen Rovers v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm.

