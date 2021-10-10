Sean Hayes hits hat-trick as Mallow march on, but Bride Rovers live to fight another day

Cork SAHC: Mallow 3-9 Bride Rovers 0-16

A remarkable Co-Op Superstores SAHC game at Kildorrery saw Mallow victorious, but both satisfied, as they progressed to the knockout stages.

Mallow now meet Newcestown, and it’s Bride v Blarney, with Fr O’Neill’s and Kanturk the top two sides in the semis.

Had Ballymartle beaten Ballyhea on Sunday, Mallow would have been needed to win by 13 points here, but an upset in that game saw Mallow — spearheaded by hat-trick hero Sean Hayes — and Bride through.

Shane O’Connor opened the scoring before Aaron Sheehan levelled from a free. The Imokilly side edged ahead again with points by the Roche twins, Eoin and Brian.

Mallow hit the front when Ronan Sheehan placed Sean Hayes for a goal, making it 1-4 to 0-4 at the water break.

Conor Barry and Cian O’Connor replied with points before Brian Roche soloed through and levelled. Just before half-time, Pa Herlihy worked well for Sean Hayes, who gave Mallow a narrow interval lead, 1-5 to 0-7.

Mallow had their second goal on the resumption when Aaron Sheehan released Hayes to finish again.

A good delivery by Trevor Doyle in the 34th minute led to a foul on Hayes in the area, and he converted the penalty, opening up a gap, 3-6 to 0-7.

Paul Lyons added a fine point in the 40th minute. Bride Rovers tried hard to get back in contention, even though they never got the goal they really required.

It was 3-7 to 0-10 at the second water break, before fine points by Brian Roche, Conor Barry (free), and William Finnegan brought Bride back to within four.

But Mallow held firm. They defended very well, and their attack was always dangerous.

Aaron Sheehan clipped over a free for the winners, with two Finegan placed balls and Brian Roche score trimming the margin to just one, 3-8 to 0-16, in the 58th minute.

Mallow substitute Mark Tobin had the final say, with a vital point from what was a very difficult angle deep into injury time.

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes 3-1 (1-0 pen), A Sheehan 0-6 (0-5 f), P Lyons, M Tobin 0-1 each.

Bride Rovers: B Roche 0-5, W Finnegan 0-4 f, C Barry 0-3 f, C O’Connor 0-2 (0-1 f), S O’Connor 0-1, E Roche 0-1 each.

MALLOW: P Buckley; S O’Riordan, D Moynihan, J Healy; F O’Neill, K Sheehan, J O’Hanlon; T Doyle, N O’Riordan; P Lyons, R Sheehan, S Hayes; D Sheehan, D Hayes, A Sheehan.

Subs: D Sheehan for T Doyle, M Maher for D Hayes, M Tobin for R Sheehan.

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, J Pratt, J Mannix; P O’Flynn, E Roche, S O’Connor; R Prendergast, C O’Connor; D Dooley, J Mannix, W Finnegan; C Barry, B Roche, E Cashman.

Subs: M Collins for E Cashman, S Walsh for C Barry.

Referee: Dave Daly (Brian Dillon’s).