Sligo SFC: Tourlestrane and Coolera-Strandhill set for decider

It is the second time in three years that Coolera-Strandhill, last champions in 2005, will attempt to dethrone Tourlestrane, having lost to the standard-bearers in the 2019 final
Markievicz Park. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 23:00
Liam Maloney

Holders Tourlestrane will renew rivalries with Coolera-Strandhill in this year’s Sligo SFC decider following their respective semi-final victories at the weekend.

A brace of first-half goals from Donagh Flynn set up Coolera-Strandhill for a comfortable 2-13 to 0-8 defeat of Drumcliffe-Rosses Point in a one-sided encounter — a repeat of last year’s semi-final — at Markievicz Park on Sunday.

Flynn pounced after just 16 seconds for Coolera-Strandhill’s opening goal and netted again from close range with 22 minutes gone.

Drumcliffe-Rosses Point rallied for a spell in the first half through a series of excellent points from Paul Logan and Cian Lally’s midfield work.

But Coolera-Strandhill, who led 2-8 to 0-7 at half time, simply had too much craft, typified by Niall Murphy’s role as a playmaker, Kevin Banks in midfield, and the roving Keelan Cawley.

Meanwhile, Tourlestrane were given a massive fright by south Sligo neighbours Curry in a semi-final at Markievicz Park on Saturday that had to go to extra time.

The champions, who last lost in this competition in the 2015 county semi-final replay, appeared in control with a six-point lead, 0-15 to 0-9, midway through the second half.

But Eoghan Sweeney’s fortuitous goal — the ball fumbled into the net off a Tourlestrane defender —sparked a Curry comeback that culminated in an equalising point via Red Óg Murphy’s 45 conversion.

The former Australian Rules player’s point brought last year’s Sligo IFC winners level, 1-12 to 0-15, and forced extra time.

But Tourlestrane, for whom the excellent Brian Egan shot eight points, regained their composure, outscoring Curry to win by three points, 0-20 to 1-14. Former Sligo ace Adrian Marren was Curry’s top scorer with 0-6.

#Connacht GAA#Gaelic Football
