Roscommon SFC: Clann na nGael and Pádraig Pearses advance to decider

The 2021 Roscommon senior football final will be a clash between the two southern powerhouse clubs of Clann na nGael and Pádraig Pearses, after both came through titanic battles over the weekend at Dr Hyde Park.
Pearses, who were county champions in 2019 but lost their crown to St Brigid’s last year, avenged that defeat when they prevailed by 0-18 to 2-10 in a ferociously intense fixture on Saturday. County players Conor Daly (Pearses) and Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) were both shown straight red cards in separate incidents either side of the first half water break, at a time when only Paul McGrath’s stunning individual goal kept St Brigid’s in contention against a rampant Pearses side.
A second goal from county U20 star Ben O’Carroll ensured a level game at half time, 0-9 to 2-3, but a string of points from Conor Payne helped Pearses to push on again after the interval.
St Brigid’s rallied to take a narrow by the second water break, but two points from substitute Emmet Kelly proved crucial for Pearses in the closing stages as they outscored their neighbours 0-5 to 0-1 in the final quarter.
They will meet Clann na nGael, managed by former Tipperary boss Liam Kearns, in the final, who beat Roscommon Gaels, 0-14 to 0-10, in a tough match.
Ciarán Lennon was the key player for Clann, as he fired 0-7 (0-3 frees, one mark) in a superb man-of-the-match performance, splitting two teams that were otherwise deadlocked for most of the contest.
An early injury to Ultan Harney could have been a blow to Clann, but he played on and came up with some key plays, including the late insurance score, to confirm their win and set up a repeat of last year’s semi, which Pearses edged by a point.