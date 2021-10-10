Roscommon SFC: Clann na nGael and Pádraig Pearses advance to decider

The 2021 Roscommon senior football final will be a clash between the two southern powerhouse clubs of Clann na nGael and Pádraig Pearses, after both came through titanic battles over the weekend at Dr Hyde Park.

Pearses, who were county champions in 2019 but lost their crown to St Brigid’s last year, avenged that defeat when they prevailed by 0-18 to 2-10 in a ferociously intense fixture on Saturday. County players Conor Daly (Pearses) and Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) were both shown straight red cards in separate incidents either side of the first half water break, at a time when only Paul McGrath’s stunning individual goal kept St Brigid’s in contention against a rampant Pearses side.