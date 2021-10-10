Back to qualifiers with no Super 8 if championship change fails

The pre-2018 All-Ireland SFC qualifier system is expected to return next year should neither of the two championship proposals up for debate at Special Congress on Saturday week be successful.
File picture of the 2019 GAA Special Congress at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 20:27
The GAA have confirmed that the pre-2018 All-Ireland SFC qualifier system is expected to return next year should neither of the two championship proposals up for debate at Special Congress on Saturday week be successful.

In a presentation video issued by Croke Park to Central Council delegates last week, in such an event the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) recommends that “we revert to the current provincial championship structures, with qualifiers, Tailteann Cup, and knock-out quarter-finals.” 

There had been some speculation the 'Super 8' system would be revived for its final trial season but as has been explained previously there is no room in the new split-season format for the All-Ireland quarter-final phases, which required four weekends in 2018 and ‘19. A backdoor system without the Division 3 and 4 teams who would go into the Tailteann Cup would not require as much time.

Ultimately, Central Council will choose what shape the All-Ireland SFC will take if the four provincial conferences of eight or the All-Ireland SFC league options fail to receive 60% backing in Croke Park on October 23. However, to go against the CCCC’s advice would be highly unlikely.

The GAA envisages the proposed All-Ireland SFC League would be run in three blocks of games. In the video, GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill explains the first three divisional matches would likely be played on consecutive weekends followed by a break weekend then another three fixtures, with the final round game taking place after another gap of 13 to 14 days.

The preliminary quarter-finals involving the second and third-placed Division 2 teams against the Division 3 and 4 winners to claim the remaining two spots in the last eight would take place the weekend after the final round of matches. In those games, the Division 3 and 4 teams will have home advantage. The Tailteann Cup would also commence at that time.

In the Tailteann Cup as part of the All-Ireland SFC League proposal, the second-placed team from Division 3 will be given a bye to the quarter-finals with the remaining 14 teams drawn into seven quarter-finals on an open draw basis. The first team drawn will have home advantage.

As previously reported, the GAA is expected to stage All-Ireland senior finals on successive weekends in 2022. That recommendation had come from the national fixtures review task force who have put forward the provincial conferences and All-Ireland SFC League proposals.

Back to qualifiers with no Super 8 if championship change fails

GAA Logo IE
Family Notices