Sarsfields and Seandún paired in Cork camogie semi-finals

Sarsfields and Seandún will meet in the semi-final of the SE Systems Cork SCC following their respective victories at the weekend.
Seandún booked their spot after a convincing 1-15 to 0-5 win over St Catherine’s. Significantly, the winners profited from a second bite of the cherry after they fell to the same opposition in the opening round by three points.
They were 1-8 to 0-3 up at half-time - a goal from Sinead Mills giving them the upper hand. St Catherine’s faced an uphill battle in the second-half when reduced to 13 players.
Free-taker Nicole Crean got six points, while there were also other impressive scores from captain Lauren Homan (3), Amy O’Connor (3), Katelyn Hickey and Hayley Ryan to send them into the last four.
Meanwhile on Saturday, after a ferocious battle, Sarsfields defeated reigning champions Courcey Rovers 0-16 to 1-12. Orlaith Mullins registered the winning point in the final minute of regulation.
Courcey Rovers held a narrow 1-6 to 0-8 interval advantage. Captain Jacinta Crowley shot the crucial goal a minute before the break after being fed by Grainne Hannon.
But Sarsfields, with the wind behind them, enjoyed a prolific third quarter out-hitting their opponents seven points to three - five from play courtesy of Orlaith Mullins, Katyln Sheehan, Chloe Casey (0-7 total), Lucy Allen and Clare Mullins. They also had a Casey penalty saved by Courcey Rovers goalkeeper Sinead O’Reilly. Courcey points from Crowley (2) and Christine O’Neill set up an exciting finish. However, 2019 champions Sarsfields held out with Orlaith Mullins’ late point deciding the contest.
Inniscarra face St Finbarr’s in the other semi, also down for decision next weekend.
October 16: SE Systems Cork Senior semi-finals: St Finbarrs v Inniscarra, 1.15pm; Sarsfields v Seandun, 4.15pm