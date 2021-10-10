Waterford SFC: Winning start for Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh as Stradbally player-manager

Waterford SFC: Winning start for Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh as Stradbally player-manager

Michael 'Brick' Walsh. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 22:44
Tomás McCarthy

Eoin O’Brien sent over six points and Daniel Weldon shot 1-3 as Stradbally secured a 2-17 to 1-5 victory over an injury-ravaged An Rinn in the first round of the Waterford SFC at Fraher Field in a winning start for player-manager Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh.

Green flags from Tommy Connors and Weldon left the Reds 2-7 to 1-2 in front at the interval.

Donie Breathnach got a stunning goal for An Rinn on 18 minutes. He collected the ball on the 65 off a kickout, soloed forward and slotted to the bottom corner of the net. Breathnach scored 1-3 for his team. Corner back Eamonn Óg Ó Crotaigh slammed a shot off the crossbar on 45 minutes.

Brian Lynch kicked nine points (five frees and four from play) as Clashmore/Kinsalebeg defeated Ardmore by 0-12 to 1-5. The county forward got a wonder score off the outside of his right boot with nine minutes remaining.

Ciarán Keating fisted in a second-half goal for Ardmore but 13 wides proved costly.

Clashmore boss Paudie Connery confirmed afterwards that injured pair Tadhg De Búrca and Brian O’Halloran are unlikely to feature for the rest of the season.

A second-half goal by Adam Walsh saw Kilmacthomas get the better of Brickey Rangers by 1-10 to 0-9 in Leamybrien.

Walsh finished the afternoon with 1-4 while David Hallahan added two points.

Kilrossanty enjoyed a 5-13 to 1-6 win over St Saviours on Saturday in Kill. The winners had 11 scorers. Super sub Joey Veale goaled twice in the last quarter while Anthony Fitzgerald, Josh Kay, and Tommy Prendergast also found the back of the net.

Former Waterford attacker Paul Whyte lined out between the posts for the green and gold. Shaun Corcoran raised a green flag for Saviours.

The Eastern side were three points up in as many minutes but goals from Fitzgerald and Kay gave Kilrossanty control of the game.

More in this section

Sharp Patrickswell dethrone Limerick SHC holders Na Piarsaigh Sharp Patrickswell dethrone Limerick SHC holders Na Piarsaigh
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Wicklow GAA to investigate violent scenes at end of U15 football match
Conor McHugh reacts to missed opportunity 10/10/2021 Dublin SFC: Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes advance to quarter-finals
#Waterford GAA#Gaelic Football
GAA Special Congress

Back to qualifiers with no Super 8 if championship change fails

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices