Waterford SFC: Winning start for Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh as Stradbally player-manager

Eoin O’Brien sent over six points and Daniel Weldon shot 1-3 as Stradbally secured a 2-17 to 1-5 victory over an injury-ravaged An Rinn in the first round of the Waterford SFC at Fraher Field in a winning start for player-manager Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh.

Green flags from Tommy Connors and Weldon left the Reds 2-7 to 1-2 in front at the interval.

Donie Breathnach got a stunning goal for An Rinn on 18 minutes. He collected the ball on the 65 off a kickout, soloed forward and slotted to the bottom corner of the net. Breathnach scored 1-3 for his team. Corner back Eamonn Óg Ó Crotaigh slammed a shot off the crossbar on 45 minutes.

Brian Lynch kicked nine points (five frees and four from play) as Clashmore/Kinsalebeg defeated Ardmore by 0-12 to 1-5. The county forward got a wonder score off the outside of his right boot with nine minutes remaining.

Ciarán Keating fisted in a second-half goal for Ardmore but 13 wides proved costly.

Clashmore boss Paudie Connery confirmed afterwards that injured pair Tadhg De Búrca and Brian O’Halloran are unlikely to feature for the rest of the season.

A second-half goal by Adam Walsh saw Kilmacthomas get the better of Brickey Rangers by 1-10 to 0-9 in Leamybrien.

Walsh finished the afternoon with 1-4 while David Hallahan added two points.

Kilrossanty enjoyed a 5-13 to 1-6 win over St Saviours on Saturday in Kill. The winners had 11 scorers. Super sub Joey Veale goaled twice in the last quarter while Anthony Fitzgerald, Josh Kay, and Tommy Prendergast also found the back of the net.

Former Waterford attacker Paul Whyte lined out between the posts for the green and gold. Shaun Corcoran raised a green flag for Saviours.

The Eastern side were three points up in as many minutes but goals from Fitzgerald and Kay gave Kilrossanty control of the game.