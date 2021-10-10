Walsh clan power Kanturk into knockout stage 

A spirited Fermoy side crash out of the Cork Senior A championship
Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 18:21
Andrew Horgan, Buttevant

Cork SAHC: Kanturk 1-24 Fermoy 0-15

Kanturk secured progression to the knockout stage of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship as they defeated a spirited Fermoy side, who crash out, 1-24 to 0-15 at Buttevant on Sunday afternoon.

Fermoy knew only a win here would be enough to see them through to the next round but a strong scoring display from four members of the Walsh family, who combined to claim 1-9, along with the excellent Brian O’Sullivan, who tallied 0-10 on his own, ensured it was Kanturk who join Blarney in qualifying from Group A.

After a tight opening to this game, Kanturk were the first team to put a run of consecutive scores together and points from Lorcan O’Neill, the excellent Aidan Walsh, and Ryan — one of four brothers playing — helped them edge into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 11th minute.

The sides again traded scores but two well-taken points by Fermoy’s number 12 Shane Aherne on either side of the first water break ensured the sides were level for a third time by the 22nd minute, 0-5 apiece.

But the men from North Cork responded well to the concession of those points and soon grabbed the first goal when Colin Walsh’s clever handpass picked out his sibling Alan, and the full-forward made no mistake drilling the sliotar into the roof of the net.

Aidan Walsh again got in on the act moments before the teams again swapped two points each to leave the scoreboard reading 1-8 to 0-7 in favour of Kanturk at half-time.

Kanturk's defence restricted their opponents to just two points by the 52nd minute while in that time the white and greens — led by Lorcan McLoughlin, who grew into the match — notched 11 as they looked to earn a big enough win to secure a semi-final berth.

Fermoy though refused to give up and a strong finish, with Jake Carr and Padraig De Roiste showing their class, saw them add some respectability to the scoreline.

But in the end, Kanturk would also add to their tally to secure a superb 12-point triumph.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan (0-10, 0-3 65, 0-4 frees), Alan Walsh 1-1, L McLoughlin, I Walsh and Aidan Walsh 0-3 each, R Walsh 0-2, L O’Neill and D Browne 0-1 each.

Fermoy: J Carr 0-5 (0-4 frees), M Brennan, S Aherne, and P De Roiste 0-2 each, K Morison, T Clancy, R O’Hagan, and J Molloy 0-1 each.

KANTURK: G Bucinkas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, L Cashman; L O’Neill, D Browne, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, A Sheehy; B O’Sullivan, A Walsh, J Browne; C Walsh, A Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: L O’Keefe for C Walsh (41), C Clernon for I Walsh (56), M Healy for A Sheehy (60).

FERMOY: C Quinn; E Clancy, P De Roiste, J Scannal; P Murphy, B O’Sullivan, K Morison; M Brennan, D O’Carroll; J Carr, T Clancy, S Aherne; R O’Callaghan, A Creed, R O’Hagan.

Subs: L Coleman for S Aherne (38), J Molloy for R O’Hagan (52), G Lardner for E Clancy (52).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).

