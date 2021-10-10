Douglas prepare for Blackrock with seven-point win over Bishopstown

Cork Premier SHC: Douglas 0-20 Bishopstown 1-10

Three wins out of three for Douglas on a heavy Ballygarvan pitch, but this Cork Premier SHC round three clash was no walk in the park as Bishopstown showed a lot of resolve before eventually succumbing to the winners’ superior point-scoring power.

The result for Douglas, a real tasty quarter-final now with the champions Blackrock and for Bishopstown survival in the premier tier by the skin of their teeth.

Douglas boss Mark O’Callaghan was happy afterwards. “Three games, three wins is just super for us and I felt we played really well in each of them. Sure there is still room for improvement, no doubt about that, and we will be working hard on it.

“We knew today we would be in a dogfight with Bishopstown, we know what they are like.

“Of course we also knew we had the group sewn up so maybe that took a little gloss from our performance. We scored a lot of fine points but now we are going into knockout country it’s time to start getting goals. We will be working on that, believe me, and also to adding a bit more physicality to our game.”

No question Douglas were the better team and from the very first minute when Shane Kingston hit the first of his 10 points haul, just three from play, they never trailed and hit some sweet long range efforts to torment their opponents.

With Shane O’Neill playing a sweeper role for Bishopstown, the extra man in defence for Douglas enabled them set up many scoring opportunities and they led 0-5 to 0-2 after the opening 15 minutes though it could have been a lot closer had James Scally not missed a few handy early free chances.

In fairness the Bishopstown wing-back did find his radar subsequently but at this stage Douglas were scoring easily.

Even Douglas goalkeeper Donal Maher got on the scoreboard in the 15th minute such was the room with which the winners’ defence had to manoeuvre. With Stephen Moylan superb around the middle of the park and Mark Harrington, Cillian O’Donovan and Eoin Cadogan delivering plenty of ball it was 0-7 to 0-2 to Douglas after the first water break.

A second Scally free and a Conor Hegarty point ate into that lead as Bishopstown showed lots of fire but there was no stopping Douglas as points from Moylan, Kingston, Harrington, Alan Cadogan shot the winners into a 0-12 to 0-5 interval lead.

Bishopstown were much improved in the second half and after Kingston and Scally exchanged frees they showed they were not going away in the 42nd minute when Conor Ò hÒra pounced on Hegarty’s long delivery for a fine goal which left just four between them.

But it only fired up the skilful Douglas unit as a couple of more points from Kingston and another from play by a subdued Alan Cadogan made it 0-16 to 1-6 at the second water break with the Douglas wide tally now at 10.

It was a teak-tough final quarter, both sided scoring four points apiece, the best coming from the hard working Brian Murray for Bishopstown.

It was a case of business done for Douglas and Bishopstown also happy at another blast of Premier hurling next year.

Scorers for Douglas: S. Kingston 0-10 (0-6 frees, 0-1 65), A. Cadogan 0-2, D. Murphy, B. Turnbull, D. Maher, M. O’ Connor, K. O’Donovan, S. Moylan, M. Harrington, D. Harte 0-1 each.

Scorers for Bishopstown: J. Scally 0-4 (0-3 frees), C. Ò hÒra 1-0, T. Murray 0-3 (0-1 65), B. Murray 0-2, C. Hegarty 0-1.

DOUGLAS: D. Maher; D. Murphy, N. Walsh, C. Kingston; E. Cadogan, M. Harrington, C. O’Donovan; S. Moylan, M. O’Connor; S. Kingston, A. Cadogan, B. Hartnett; S. Donnegan, S. Kingston, B. Turnbull.

Subs: D. Harte for Donnegan (47), M. Howell for Walsh (58), N. Hartnett for Turnbull (64), A. O’Connell for O’Connor (65).

BISHOPSTOWN: K. O’Halloran; E. Byrne, B. Murphy, C. O’Driscoll; B. McConville, S. O’Neill, J. Scally; B. Murray, K. O’Driscoll; D. Lester, C. Ò hÒra, C. Hegarty; P. Honohan, C. O’Driscoll, T. Murray.

Subs: M. Power for O’Driscoll (37), M. O’Driscoll for Scally (58), C. O’Driscoll for B. Murray (59), S. O’Rourke for McConville (67).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).