Clare SFC: St Breckan's claim St Joseph’s scalp

North Clare outfit St Breckan's claimed a major scalp at Cusack Park, dumping 2018 and 2019 champs St Joseph’s Miltown out of the Clare SFC race at the quarter-final stage, on a score of 3-11 to 0-12.

In an entertaining contest, the Miltown Malbay club finished the game with just 13 players. Seanie Malone was dismissed following a second yellow card in the 32nd minute while team-mate Gordon Kelly also got his marching orders two minutes from time, also after a second booking.

Breckan's got off to the best of starts when they were awarded a penalty inside two minutes, which Aiden Davidson dispatched. They led by 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time but it was a brace of goals in the second half by wing forward Joseph McGann that really set them up for victory. He grabbed his first in the 50th minute and a second arrived minutes later, following a good pass by Davidson.

Lissycasey advanced to the semi-finals for a second year in a row when they accounted for St. Joseph’s Doora-Barefield in the first game at Cusack Park, winning out by 1-13 to 0-10.

Enda Finucane got the game’s only goal in the 48th minute. Matt O’Shea opened the winners' account inside 30 seconds with a good point from play and Tom McDonald got Doora-Barefield off the mark in the fifth minute. Lissycasey held a 0-8 to 0-5 lead at the half-time mark. St. Joseph’s outscored their opponents by four points to two in the third quarter to trail by just one at the last water break. Finucane’s goal at the beginning of the final quarter proved crucial, putting Lissycasey 1-10 to 0-9 ahead. From there, they finished out the tie in impressive fashion against last season’s Intermediate champions.

Ennis’ Éire Óg got through to the last four for the first time since 2014, when they accounted for Ennistymon by 1-6 to 0-5 in a poor enough contest at Cusack Park on Saturday evening. A Mark McInerney goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute was the all-important score — the young corner-forward’s overall contribution of 1-2 was vital to the Townies' advancement. Ennistymon packed their defence for much of the game and over the hour only scored one point from play. At half-time, Éire Óg held a deserved 1-3 to 0-2 advantage. Team Captain Gavin Cooney recorded three points on the day, while Philip Talty had his side’s other score.

Reigning champions Kilmurry Ibrickane were given a good run for their money by Kilmihil on Saturday with The Bricks getting over the line by 1-13 to 1-10. Mark McCarthy’s 53rd-minute goal was the difference on a day when his colleague Keelan Sexton landed a personal tally of 10 points.