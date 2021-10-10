Patrick Horgan hits 2-13 as Glen Rovers edge Newtownshandrum in enthralling encounter

Cork Premier SHC: Glen Rovers 2-20 Newtownshandrum 2-19

An enthralling Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC encounter in Mourneabbey on Sunday eventually went the way of Glen Rovers. It was a game that had everything, the lead going from one side to the other over an enthralling 60 plus minutes.

In the end, Patrick Horgan’s stunning personal tally of 2-13 was a game-winner for Glen Rovers, who now advance to the quarter-final as runners-up in Group A. Their opponents will be recent three-in-a-row winners Imokilly.

Glen manager Ian Lynam said it was never going to be easy.

“Playing Newtown, we knew what to expect. It was a game we just had to get over. We’ve won by a point and must move on. Overall I am happy. This is not the easiest place to come to. We got out of it. At the start of the year, our ambition was to get to the quarter-finals and we are there.

“The players will benefit from this win hugely. It is games that are bringing us on. This game was probably a notch up from the last day, we are just happy to get out of here.”

The result was extremely tough on Newtownshandrum, who regained the lead after the second water break. However, from that point on, the Glen outscored them six points to three.

Up to that, in a tremendous game of hurling that had everything including some unbelievable score-taking and penalty saves, there was very little to separate the sides. The big crowd soaking up the atmosphere in the beautiful sunshine.

Newtownshandrum had the wind in the first half but it was Glen Rovers that set the tone with Horgan popping over a pair of points.

Horgan’s county colleague Tim O’Mahony, who was outstanding throughout at centre-back, whipped over two excellent long-range efforts for Newtown. This more or less set the mood.

Horgan’s goal in the ninth minute gave the Glen an early edge and at the first water-break, they led 1-6 to 0-5.

The north Cork side received a timely boost when Jamie Coughlan found the net after Tim O’Mahony delivered the pass. They took the lead for the first time five minutes from the interval through a Jerry Lane point.

Even though Horgan got the last score of the half, it was Newtownshandrum who led 1-11 to 1-10, in spite of their growing wide count.

The second half was action-packed with so many fine performances, including from Cork defender Robert Downey.

Immediately after the restart, Horgan was fouled for a penalty, but his strike hit the crossbar. Mark Dooley and a Horgan free had the Glen back in front.

In the 36th minute, Tim O’Mahony soloed through the centre and was brought down for a penalty. Jamie Coughlan’s shot was brilliantly stopped by Glen captain Cathal Hickey and tipped over the bar.

There was hardly time to draw a breath.

A couple of minutes later, Horgan buried his second goal and when he added a free, it was 2-13 to 1-12.

Newtownshandrum were never too far away, and at the second water break, they trailed by the minimum 2-14 to 1-16.

A goal from substitute Donagh Stack set this game up for a grandstand finish.

The Glen responded to draw level. Their sub bench contributed through Conor Dorris and Evan Murphy.

Glen Rovers moved three points clear in stoppage. In typical fashion, Newtownshandrum fought back. A brace from Jamie Coughlan - one from a free - left the bare minimum between them.

A draw would have sufficed for the Glen, but they held off the Newtown fightback.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (2-13, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), D Brosnan (0-2), L Coughlan, L Horgan, M Dooley, C Dorris and E Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (1-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 pen), D Stack (1-0), M Ryan, T O’Mahony, C Twomey and J Lane (0-2 each), M Thompson, C Griffin, D O’Connor and S Griffin (0-1 each).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey (Capt); E Downey S McDonnell, A Lynch; D Noonan, B Moylan, R Downey; A O’Donovan, C Healy; D Brosnan, P Horgan, L Horgan; M Dooley, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs: D Cronin for A O’Donovan (bs 29-31), E Murphy for L Coughlan (46), C Dorris for L Horgan (48), D Cronin for C Healy (49).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; D Guiney, R Fallon, M Ryan; K O’Sullivan, T O’Mahony, C Twomey; C Bowles, C O’Brien; P O’Sullivan, C Griffin (Capt), J Coughlan; J Lane, M Thompson, S Griffin.

Subs: D O’Connor for C Bowles (36), D Stack for D Guiney (41 inj), P Noonan for M Thompson (48), D McCarthy for P O’Sullivan (53).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).