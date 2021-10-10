Dublin SFC: Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes advance to quarter-finals

Na Fianna’s Conor McHugh reacts to missed opportunity. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 17:44
Rónan Mac Lochlainn

Kilmacud Crokes eased into the quarter-finals of the Dublin SFC when comfortably accounting for near neighbours Ballinteer St John’s, 1-23 to 0-6, at O’Toole Park on Saturday.

The tone was set from the outset as a lively Kilmacud attack punched holes through the St John’s rearguard at regular intervals and they raced into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead by the 12th minute following points from Tom Fox, Paul Mannion, Dara Mullin, and Hugh Kenny.

Kenny’s goal in the 18th minute left further daylight between the sides with Ballinteer enjoying some isolated moments of positivity thanks to a brace of scores from Fearghal Duffy.

Leading by 1-12 to 0-5 at the break, Kilmacud piled on the misery upon the restart and with Kenny finishing the game with 1-6 from play, they eventually prevailed by 20 points with Shane Horan and Shane Cunningham impressing up front for the winners.

On Sunday, a strong start proved decisive as Na Fianna booked their place in the last eight when beating Raheny by 0-17 to 0-11 at Parnell Park.

Brian O’Leary scored three early points from play before Sean Grenham opened up Raheny’s account when converting a 16th-minute free but a brace of David Lacey frees gave Na Fianna a 0-8 to 0-4 interval lead.

Raheny showed well in the initial stages of the second half with points from Darren Byrne and Grenham halving their deficit and while Na Fianna replied in kind through Aaron Byrne and O’Leary, successive scores by Brian Fenton, Grenham, and James O’Kane left the tie delicately poised by the end of the third quarter.

However, Na Fianna regained the initiative with the free-taking of Byrne and points from James Doran and Sean Caffrey seeing them home by six points.

Across the city in O’Toole Park, the evergreen Conal Keaney scored the solitary goal as Ballyboden St Enda’s defeated Whitehall Colmcille by 1-12 to 0-5.  That sealed top position in the group as they advance alongside Na Fianna.

