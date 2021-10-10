Tipperary SHC: John and Noel McGrath fire Loughmore-Castleiney into quarter-finals

Beaten finalists last year, Loughmore-Castleiney had the easiest of passages to the Tipperary SHC quarter-finals when they saw off the challenge of a hugely disappointing Killenaule by 2-21 to 0-12 in the preliminary quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

Though outsiders, Killenaule, the South divisional champions, were expected to push Loughmore to the limit, but at no stage did they threaten an upset with Loughmore racing into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead by the first water break.

A John McGrath goal for Loughmore after 17 minutes suggested the possibility of a rout but Killenaule settled into their task though still trailing 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time. Three points on resuming gave Killenaule hope but it was short-lived as after 39 minutes Noel McGrath kicked home Loughmore’s second goal for a 2-11 to 0-6 lead that stretched to 2-14 to 0-7 by the second water break. The last quarter was a formality as Loughmore used their subs to rest key players in advance of this weekend’s quarter-finals in which they will face Kilruane MacDonaghs.

It was all too easy for Loughmore who were ably led by John McGrath (1-6), Noel McGrath (1-2), Liam Treacy, and Ed Connolly (0-3 each). Killenaule’s top guns did not fire but Killian O'Dwyer, Joe O'Dwyer, Tom Stakelum, and Michael Doyle worked very hard to stem the tide.

The draw for the quarter-finals is: Kilruane MacDonaghs v Loughmore-Castleiney; Kiladangan (holders) v Upperchurch-Drombane; Mullinahone v Borris-Ileigh; and Thurles Sarsfields v Clonoulty-Rossmore, with the games to be played at Semple Stadium next Saturday and Sunday.

A strong last seven minutes in the second half of extra time secured Éire Óg Annacarty’s Dan Breen Cup status for next year as they defeated Holycross-Ballycahill by 2-26 to 2-22 in a rousing senior hurling relegation semi-final. David Fogarty’s goal for Holycross after six minutes gave them the initiative and they led 1-5 to 0-6 at the water break and 1-9 to 0-10 at half-time.

By the second water break Éire Óg had drawn level, 0-14 to 1-11, and Darragh Mooney’s penalty goal in injury time looked a winner but right on the final whistle, Holycross were awarded a penalty which Cathal Barrett netted to level the game, 2-16 to 1-19.

Each side scored four points in the first half of extra time, 2-20 to 1-23 at the break, but in the seventh minute of the second half, Dinny Crosse’s goal tipped the scales in Éire Óg’s favour and they tacked on further points to win by four. Mooney, the Éire Óg goalie, scored 1-3 from frees with Donal O'Dwyer, Conor O'Brien, Aidan Griffin, and Tom Fox also to the fore. Bryan O'Mara, Luke O'Mara, Cathal Barrett, Dara Woods, and Jimmy Ryan were the key men for Holycross.

A goal by former underage star Max Hackett at the start of the last quarter was the decisive score as Moycarkey-Borris retained their Dan Breen Cup status thanks to a 2-20 to 1-19 win over Roscrea in a fine contest at Templemore. Moycarkey made the running all the way and led 0-10 to 0-6 at the water break thanks mainly to points from Kieran Morris (3), Pat Molloy (2), and Jack Morrissey (2). A goal by goalkeeper Rhys Shelley from a free just outside his own 20-metre line after 20 minutes put Moycarkey in the driving seat and they reached half-time with a 1-12 to 0-10 advantage.

Roscrea upped their game on resuming and a goal after 40 minutes by Jason Gilmartin left them just four points adrift. They were 1-18 to 1-15 behind at the second water break. Luke Cashin reduced the lead for Roscrea but then Hackett burst through for Moycarkey’s second goal after 50 minutes. Roscrea piled forward in a bold bid to make up the leeway but Moycarkey held firm, Ciaran Morris cemented their win with an injury-time pointed free.

Tom Ryan, Eoghan Hayes, Pat Molloy, Ciaran Morris, and Jack Morrissey were key men for Moycarkey while for Roscrea, who meet Holycross in the relegation play-off next week-end, Darragh Tynan, Alan Tynan, Jason Gilmartin, and Luke Cashin did most.

Newport preserved their Ó Riain Cup (senior B) status by virtue of a 0-25 to 0-14 win over Lorrha in a relegation semi-final. Newport set the pace to go 0-8 to 0-5 ahead at the water break and it was 0-14 to 0-8 in their favour at half-time. At the three-quarter stage, they were 0-20 to 0-13 clear and finished the stronger for an 11-point win, leaving Lorrha to face the prospect of relegation to intermediate for next year.

Lorrha’s opponents in the relegation play-off are Burgess who lost out 2-20 to 1-16 to Sean Treacys in the other semi-final. Treacys were 0-10 to 0-7 clear at half-time and stayed in control to the finish.