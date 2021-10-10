How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up

Sarsfields won the semi-final berth on offer, champions Blackrock set up repeat of last year's clash with Douglas
How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up

Cork PSHC quarter-final

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 15:58

Sarsfields secured a place in the semi-final of the Cork Premier SHC with today's 3-19 to 2-14 win over Midleton. 

Cork PSHC Group A
Cork PSHC Group A

Sars top Group B with full points and beat Douglas to the one semi-final place on offer on scoring difference. Midleton also go through in second and will play Erin's Own in the quarter-finals.

Carrigtwohill drop into a relegation battle.

Douglas also finished with maximum points in Group A, beating Bishopstown today 0-20 to 1-10.

Glen Rovers also qualify after edging out Newtownshandrum 2-20 v 2-19. The Glen now face divisional winners Imokilly in the quarters. Bishopstown finished bottom of that group.

Cork PSHC Group B
Cork PSHC Group B

In Group C, Erin's Own finished top on scoring difference after their draw with Charleville, 1-23 to 2-20. Champions Blackrock survive thanks to their 3-22 to 0-21 win over St Finbarr's. 

Cork PSHC Group C
Cork PSHC Group C

More in this section

Castlemartyr edge Cork Intermediate shootout to progress directly to semi-finals Castlemartyr edge Cork Intermediate shootout to progress directly to semi-finals
Kilbrittain book IHC semi-final spot with perfect group record Kilbrittain book IHC semi-final spot with perfect group record
Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final
Blackrock v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Hurling Championship Round 3

Goals keep champions Blackrock alive as St Finbarr's bow out

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices