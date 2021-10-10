How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up

Sarsfields secured a place in the semi-final of the Cork Premier SHC with today's 3-19 to 2-14 win over Midleton.
Sars top Group B with full points and beat Douglas to the one semi-final place on offer on scoring difference. Midleton also go through in second and will play Erin's Own in the quarter-finals.
Carrigtwohill drop into a relegation battle.
Douglas also finished with maximum points in Group A, beating Bishopstown today 0-20 to 1-10.
Glen Rovers also qualify after edging out Newtownshandrum 2-20 v 2-19. The Glen now face divisional winners Imokilly in the quarters. Bishopstown finished bottom of that group.
In Group C, Erin's Own finished top on scoring difference after their draw with Charleville, 1-23 to 2-20. Champions Blackrock survive thanks to their 3-22 to 0-21 win over St Finbarr's.