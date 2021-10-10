How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up

Sarsfields secured a place in the semi-final of the Cork Premier SHC with today's 3-19 to 2-14 win over Midleton.

Sars top Group B with full points and beat Douglas to the one semi-final place on offer on scoring difference. Midleton also go through in second and will play Erin's Own in the quarter-finals.

Carrigtwohill drop into a relegation battle.

Douglas also finished with maximum points in Group A, beating Bishopstown today 0-20 to 1-10.

Glen Rovers also qualify after edging out Newtownshandrum 2-20 v 2-19. The Glen now face divisional winners Imokilly in the quarters. Bishopstown finished bottom of that group.

Cork PSHC Group B

In Group C, Erin's Own finished top on scoring difference after their draw with Charleville, 1-23 to 2-20. Champions Blackrock survive thanks to their 3-22 to 0-21 win over St Finbarr's.