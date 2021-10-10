Goals keep champions Blackrock alive as St Finbarr's bow out

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 3-22 St Finbarr’s 0-21

Still alive are the champions, victory for Blackrock in this Cork Premier SHC Group C encounter securing their place in the knockout stages.

For St Finbarr’s, this first defeat of the championship, coupled with Erin’s Own salvaging a draw late on against Charleville in the other Group C game, means the Barrs fall from first to third in the group and will not be involved in the championship’s knockout phase.

Blackrock’s three second-half goals were the difference at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two of which arrived within seven minutes of the restart.

The first came on 32 minutes, Alan Connolly blocking down goalkeeper Shane Hurley’s attempted clearance, with the sliotar rolling harmlessly across the white paint.

Connolly was also the provider for goal number two, collecting and finishing a Robbie Cotter pass to stretch their three-point interval advantage out to nine, 2-14 to 0-11.

Fergal Ryan’s charges were totally dominant during this third quarter, a period they won by 2-4 to 0-3. Of those three Barr’s points, only one came from play. Their third goal was supplied by Michael O’Halloran after goalkeeper Hurley had done well to initially deny Tadhg Deasy.

Blackrock’s ability to mine green flags stood in stark contrast to St Finbarr’s frustrations at the other end as they were time and again denied by Rockies ‘keeper Gavin Connolly. He produced two fine saves late in the second half to add to the pair he made in the opening half an hour.

Blackrock led 0-13 to 0-10 at the interval, the 2020 champions by far the more economical and efficient of the teams when taking aim at the opposition posts.

Blackrock did have the outstanding goal chance of the half when Alan Connolly saw his second-minute shot saved by goalkeeper Shane Hurley, but in the first 10 minutes alone, the Barr’s created three goal openings, none of which were taken.

Cork U20 All-Ireland winners Ben Cunningham and Jack Cahalane both had shots repelled by Rockies ‘keeper Connolly, with Cahalane dispossessed at the vital moment as he again bore down on Connolly’s goal in the 10th minute.

The pair were by a distance the Barrs’ liveliest forwards in the opening half. Each clipped a point from play, with Cunningham throwing over four frees. Fellow Cork U20 Brian Hayes was another to write his name onto the scoresheet early doors for Ronan Curran’s side, as did Conor Cahalane.

Having absorbed the aforementioned early spell of sustained Barrs pressure, Blackrock outscored their city rivals by 0-4 to 0-1 between the eighth and 14th minute to move from a 0-3 apiece stalemate to 0-7 to 0-4 in front.

The gap was two at the first water break, but three unanswered points upon the resumption of play from Alan Connolly (0-2, one free), and Shane O’Keeffe shoved the Rockies into a double-scores 0-10 to 0-5 advantage. And while the Barr’s did counter with their own three-in-a-row burst, points from Stephen Murphy and Mark O’Keeffe kept Blackrock noses in front turning around for the second period.

The winners hit another gear in the second half, typified by Connolly who struck 2-6 of his 2-9 in the second thirty.

On march the Rockies, who now face Douglas in a repeat of last year's quarter-final.

Out go the Barrs.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (2-9, 0-6 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); M O’Halloran (1-2); M O’Keeffe (0-3); S O’Keeffe, R Cotter, J O’Sullivan (0-2 each); S Murphy, Ciaran Cormack (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-10, 0-8 frees); B Hayes, J Cahalane (0-3 each); C Cahalane (0-2); B Hennessy, C Walsh (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; J Ryan, G Norberg, C O’Brien; C Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; S Murphy, D Meaney; S O’Keeffe, M O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran; J O’Sullivan, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: D O’Farrell for Meaney (15-18 mins, temporary); D O’Farrell for Murphy (43); T Deasy for Cotter (46, inj); K O’Keeffe for Meaney, Ciaran Cormack for O’Halloran, A O’Callaghan for S O’Keeffe (all 53).

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; O Murphy, J Burns, D Cahalane, G O’Connor, B Hennessy, E Keane; C Walsh, E Twomey; E Finn, B Cunningham, C Cahalane; S Cunningham, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: C McCrickard for S Cunningham (39); P Buggy for E Finn (48); C Barrett for Walsh (54).

Referee: C Lyons.