Castlelyons one step away from another Cork Premier IHC final

MISSION OF ATONEMENT: Castlelyons are straight through to another Cortk Premier IHC semi final

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 21:49
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork Premier IHC: Castlelyons 0-23 Inniscarra 2-13

LAST year’s beaten finalists Castlelyons secured a direct semi-final place in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC at Riverstown on Saturday night. They finished top of Group B with maximum points - this latest win secured after a hard-earned win over Inniscarra.

They led by double scores at half-time, 0-12 to 0-6 but it could have been greater as four goal opportunities went a-begging. Whilst the lead was cut to two points by the 40th minute and three near the end, they never looked like losing.

The mid Cork side miss out on qualification - Valley Rovers the other team in this group to go through to the knockout stage.

Alan Fenton’s unerring accuracy, 0-11 - ten from placed balls, helped them on the road to victory. As well, David Morrison contributed four points, while there were three each from Anthony Spillane and Niall O’Leary.

Inniscarra were defiant to the end. Second-half goals from Colm Casey and one in stoppage from Liam Ryan kept them in the hunt.

Castlelyons forward Keith O’Leary went off with a head injury after just two minutes but coach John Crowley said afterwards he expected him to be fit for the last four tie. He also confirmed that they hope to have Colm Spillane available for that game too.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton (0-11, 0-8 frees, 0-2 65s), D Morrison (0-4), N O’Leary and A Spillane (0-3 each), C McCarthy and J Kearney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Enright (0-5 frees), C Casey and L Ryan (1-0 each), F O’Leary (0-3), O McCarthy (0-2), S Sheehan, K Rice and M O’Connell (0-1 each).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, A Fenton; K O’Leary, N O’Leary, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane (Capt), J Kearney.

Subs: B Murphy for K O’Leary (2 inj), M Spillane for R Fenton (39), C McCarthy for J Kearney (60).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, L Ryan, B O’Mahony; S Sheehan, C O’Leary, C Lombard (Capt); J Harrington, J Enright; K Rice, S O’Mahony, S O’Donoghue; O McCarthy, M O’Connell, C Casey.

Subs: F O’Leary for C O’Leary (half-time), P Holland for K Rice (35), S Bulfin for M O’Connell (50).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).

